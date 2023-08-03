Real estate asset class remains a resilient hedge against inflation, albeit real estate will be impacted if real interest rates increase. Recession and increase of labour costs will hit every sector, and thus dedicated focus is necessary to retain budget control & compliance to limit default risk through tenants will need to remain high on the agenda.

For logistics, de-globalization, decarbonization and retail customer expectations are beneficial drivers requiring additional demand for different several types of logistics. Labour force scarcity will be party replaced by further automation. Consolidation within the sector enhances the need for a trusted real estate partner.

Urban hubs and city centers that will continue to grow demographically. Remote work and hybrid within an authentic community appears to be the new normal. The hotellification of the sector and a wish to work/live/play within 15mins by its users, requires investors to rethink their offer, again. Flexibility is key for users, which conflicts with the wish for longer term contracts by property owners.

Transport companies will be urged to limit CO2 due to regulation changes, while the need for cost reduction will even further increase the importance of multimodal transport.

Sustainable and smart buildings offer many benefits - from easy access to renewable energy, to healthy spaces for occupants. As we move into a de-carbonised world, they have less risk of becoming stranded assets.