Intervest Offices & Warehouses : Annual Report 2022

The Annual Report 2022 of Intervest Offices & Warehouses, with an extensive overview of the activities and financial results of 2022, is available. The Annual Report is currently only available in Dutch. Discover the full report in pdf or download specific chapters.

Intervest is publishing its annual report in accordance with the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) reporting requirements with the necessary XBRL tags, labelled to the primary financial statements. Compliance with the ESEF Regulatory Technical Standard (ESEF RTS) has been verified by Deloitte.

Download the ESEF version