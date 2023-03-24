Advanced search
    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV

(INTO)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  12:35:11 2023-03-23 pm EDT
18.40 EUR   +0.55%
03:10aIntervest Offices & Warehouses : Annual Report 2022
PU
03:01aIntervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces the agenda for the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting as at 26 April 2023
03:00aIntervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces the agenda for the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting as at 26 April 2023
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intervest Offices & Warehouses : Annual Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 03:10am EDT
The Annual Report 2022 of Intervest Offices & Warehouses, with an extensive overview of the activities and financial results of 2022, is available. The Annual Report is currently only available in Dutch. Discover the full report in pdf or download specific chapters.

Intervest is publishing its annual report in accordance with the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) reporting requirements with the necessary XBRL tags, labelled to the primary financial statements. Compliance with the ESEF Regulatory Technical Standard (ESEF RTS) has been verified by Deloitte.

Download the ESEF version

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 07:09:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 71,0 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
Net income 2022 34,3 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net Debt 2022 598 M 651 M 651 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 8,32%
Capitalization 538 M 586 M 586 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
EV / Sales 2023 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Duration : Period :
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,40 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunther Gielen Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Macharis Chief Financial Officer
Ann Smolders Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Joël Gorselé Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV-4.37%586
EQUINIX, INC.1.73%61 493
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.56%39 235
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-6.74%26 884
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-20.33%20 265
W. P. CAREY INC.-3.76%15 881
