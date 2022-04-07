Intervest Offices & Warehouses : Genexis quadruples office space on Mechelen Campus

Intervest leases offices where companies can feel at home. We think along with you and search for that one perfect match! But what if your company grows and that ideal office suddenly no longer fits? Also then, Intervest stands by your side as a real estate partner!

A great example is our partnership with Genexis, an international player specialized in fiber broadband. Genexis has been renting an office on Mechelen Campus for several years but strong growth and a doubling of employees made it inevitable for them to move into a larger office. Our dedicated Asset team looked for a solution and found it, also at Mechelen Campus.

With an office four times the size of their previous one, the Genexis team is ready for the future.

We wish them all the best!