    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV

(INTO)
Intervest Offices & Warehouses : Genexis quadruples office space on Mechelen Campus

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Intervest leases offices where companies can feel at home. We think along with you and search for that one perfect match! But what if your company grows and that ideal office suddenly no longer fits? Also then, Intervest stands by your side as a real estate partner!

A great example is our partnership with Genexis, an international player specialized in fiber broadband. Genexis has been renting an office on Mechelen Campus for several years but strong growth and a doubling of employees made it inevitable for them to move into a larger office. Our dedicated Asset team looked for a solution and found it, also at Mechelen Campus.

With an office four times the size of their previous one, the Genexis team is ready for the future.

We wish them all the best!

Disclaimer

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 738 M 805 M 805 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 83,7%
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,05 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Managers and Directors
Gunther Gielen Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Macharis Chief Financial Officer
Ann Smolders Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Joël Gorselé Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV-0.53%805
EQUINIX, INC.-9.37%69 166
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.27%42 254
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-15.72%37 961
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-7.49%32 427
SEGRO PLC-4.04%21 705