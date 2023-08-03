of the supervisory board for the period 01.01.2023 to 30.06.2023 Regulated information, embargo until 03.08.2023, 6.30 p.m.

Calculation based on leasable space and excluding offices with potential redevelopment to create a logistics site or located on a logistics site.

The amount eligible for distribution is determined in accordance with Article 13 §1 of the RREC Royal Decree and Chapter III of Annex C of the RREC Royal Decree: at least 80% of the sum of the adjusted result and net capital gains on the sale of real estate not exempted from the mandatory distribution must be distributed; however, the reduction in debt during the financial year may be deducted from the amount to be distributed.

Through innovation, the profitability of our sustainable actions will be increased

Update ESG strategy by early 2024 with the aim of increasing sustainable impact for our logistics customers,

Focus on operating margin (target: 85%) with an effective and efficient team for a pure logistics real estate investor. Further professionalisation through ongoing digitalisation and innovation.

Acquisition of additional development potential of around 70,000 m² in Liège via partial contribution in early August 2023 with neutral impact on debt ratio and limited impact on EPRA EPS.

279,000 m² of potential projects in the logistics segment, with a future expected potential value increase of € 230 million, for which as at 30 June 2023, capex of circa € 195 million is still to be spent

Adjustment and evolution in dividend policy of historical high dividend level, in function of the accelerated sales of offices by Q2 2025, taking into account the minimum mandatory dividend payment under the RREC regime

Reduce the debt ratio, by repaying existing credit lines after selling the offices

Office sales target by Q2 2025: 90% of leasable space (excluding offices with potential redevelopment to create a logistics site or located on a logistics site)

Intervest will for the first time organise a capital markets day in October 2023 where the further update of the strategy will be explained to its stakeholders. The main focus areas on which the strategy will be built are:

increase of € 230 million, for which capex is yet to be spent of circa € 195 million as at 30 June 2023. Acquisition of additional development potential of approximately 70,000 m² in Liège via partial contribution in early August 2023 with neutral impact on debt ratio and limited impact on EPRA EPS.

3 Without taking into account the one-off severance payment in 2022. The organic growth concerns rental income growth of the existing portfolio, including completed and leased projects, excluding acquisitions.

Strong pipeline : 279,000 m² of potential projects in the logistics segment, with a future expected potential value

Like-for-like rental growth is 8%, mainly due to indexation

Genk, Herentals and 's-Hertogenbosch

> Contractual annual rent of the total portfolio increased by 6% compared to year-end 2022 due to major lease transactions mainly in Belgium's logistics portfolio and the indexation of lease agreements

> Organic rental growth amounts to 18.5%, 3 mainly (11%) from completed development projects in Zeebrugge,

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

Regulated information

Embargo until 03.08.2023, 6.30 p.m.

H1 2023

Property portfolio

The logistics share of the portfolio is up to 75% (72% as at year-end 2022) - Offices share: 25%

Expected entry in the EPRA Industrial property sector from next year after obtaining a 75% share in the logistics segment

Divestment of two office buildings on the outskirts of Brussels for a total sale price of € 7.2 million, in line with the latest fair value: Park Rozendal in Hoeilaart and Inter Access Park in Dilbeek

Acquisition of a strategic logistics production site of 22,200 m² with ancillary land in Ghent seaport through a sale-and-lease-back transaction with an investment value of € 14.25 million

Acquisition of sustainable logistics development potential, five-hectare site in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse, near Liège airport, on the E42 and Namur-Liège axis

Signature of the lease agreement with Nippon Express for a new unit to be built of circa 13,000 m² at Genk Green Logistics; almost 52% of the total site is under development or already developed

Increase in fair value of the total property portfolio of € 61 million or 5%, due to acquisitions, developments and sustainable investments in the logistics segment and a positive revaluation of the total portfolio:

Positive revaluation of the total portfolio of € 8.9 million is a combined effect of:

> positive revaluation in the logistics portfolio in Belgium of € 17.9 million or circa 3%, mainly a consequence of the revaluation of the remaining land position in Genk Green Logistics to fair value, the further completion of the already pre-let development projects and the inclusion of some sustainable observable increases in market rent for the most popular logistics locations currently being seen by the property experts in transactions, despite an average yield increase of 14 basis points. The average rental value estimated by the property expert increased to € 47/m² (€ 46/m² as at the end of 2022)