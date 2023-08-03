HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 2023
of the supervisory board for the period 01.01.2023 to 30.06.2023 Regulated information, embargo until 03.08.2023, 6.30 p.m.
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
of the supervisory board for the period 01.01.2023 to 30.06.2023
Regulated information
Embargo until 03.08.2023, 6.30 p.m.
Focus areas 2023- 2025
Intervest will for the first time organise a capital markets day in October 2023 where the further update of the strategy will be explained to its stakeholders. The main focus areas on which the strategy will be built are:
- Accelerated office sales:
- Office sales target by Q2 2025: 90% of leasable space (excluding offices with potential redevelopment to create a logistics site or located on a logistics site)
- Separating Greenhouse operations (co-working and serviced offices) from Intervest operations
- Strengthening the balance sheet position:
- Reduce the debt ratio, by repaying existing credit lines after selling the offices
- Adjustment and evolution in dividend policy of historical high dividend level, in function of the accelerated sales of offices by Q2 2025, taking into account the minimum mandatory dividend payment under the RREC regime1: at least 80% of the adjusted result and net capital gains on the realisation of real estate not exempt from the mandatory payment, less debt reduction during the financial year
- Organic growth due to strong pipeline
- 279,000 m² of potential projects in the logistics segment, with a future expected potential value increase of € 230 million, for which as at 30 June 2023, capex of circa € 195 million is still to be spent
- Acquisition of additional development potential of around 70,000 m² in Liège via partial contribution in early August 2023 with neutral impact on debt ratio and limited impact on EPRA EPS.
- An optimal platform for a pure logistics real estate player:
- Focus on operating margin (target: 85%) with an effective and efficient team for a pure logistics real estate investor. Further professionalisation through ongoing digitalisation and innovation.
- Increased ESG & innovation commitment
- Update ESG strategy by early 2024 with the aim of increasing sustainable impact for our logistics customers, in-house team, shareholders and environment
- Through innovation, the profitability of our sustainable actions will be increased
Strategic targets 2023 - 2025
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
Divestment of offices:
90%2 (by Q2 2025)
Operating margin:
85%
Debt ratio between:
45% - 47%
Logistics occupancy rate:
> 98%
Net debt / EBITDA:
< 10
Hedge ratio:
> 90%
Yield on cost:
6.5%
- The amount eligible for distribution is determined in accordance with Article 13 §1 of the RREC Royal Decree and Chapter III of Annex C of the RREC Royal Decree: at least 80% of the sum of the adjusted result and net capital gains on the sale of real estate not exempted from the mandatory distribution must be distributed; however, the reduction in debt during the financial year may be deducted from the amount to be distributed.
- Calculation based on leasable space and excluding offices with potential redevelopment to create a logistics site or located on a logistics site.
2
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
of the supervisory board for the period 01.01.2023 to 30.06.2023
Regulated information
Embargo until 03.08.2023, 6.30 p.m.
H1 2023
Property portfolio
- The logistics share of the portfolio is up to 75%(72% as atyear-end2022) - Offices share: 25%
- Expected entry in the EPRA Industrial property sector from next year after obtaining a 75% share in the logistics segment
- Divestment of two office buildings on the outskirts of Brussels for a total sale price of € 7.2 million, in line with the latest fair value: Park Rozendal in Hoeilaart and Inter Access Park in Dilbeek
- Acquisition of a strategic logistics production site of 22,200 m² with ancillary land in Ghent seaport through a sale- and-lease-back transaction with an investment value of € 14.25 million
- Acquisition of sustainable logistics development potential, five-hectare site in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse, near Liège airport, on the E42 and Namur-Liège axis
- Signatureof the lease agreement with Nippon Express for a new unit to be built of circa 13,000 m² at Genk Green Logistics; almost 52% of the total site is under development or already developed
- Increase in fair value of the total property portfolio of € 61 million or 5%, due to acquisitions, developments and sustainable investments in the logistics segment and a positive revaluation of the total portfolio:
- Positive revaluation of the total portfolio of € 8.9 millionis a combined effect of:
> positive revaluation in the logistics portfolio in Belgium of € 17.9 million or circa 3%, mainly a consequence of the revaluation of the remaining land position in Genk Green Logistics to fair value, the further completion of the already pre-let development projects and the inclusion of some sustainable observable increases in market rent for the most popular logistics locations currently being seen by the property experts in transactions, despite an average yield increase of 14 basis points. The average rental value estimated by the property expert increased to € 47/m² (€ 46/m² as at the end of 2022)
- slightly negative revaluation in the logistics portfolio in the Netherlands of € 0.5 million or circa 0.1%, due to increase in the average applied capitalisation rates of 40 basis points, compensated by increase in the average rental value estimated by the property expert of € 8/m² to € 66/m²
- negative revaluation in the office portfolio of € 8.5 million or circa 2%, due to an increase in the average applied capitalisation rate by 18 basis points
- Increase in overall occupancy rate of 3% points to 93%, due to a 2% points increase to 98% in the logistics portfolio in Belgium and a 3% points increase to 79% in the office portfolio
- Additional lease transaction closed after 30 June 2023 in the office portfolio (in Greenhouse Collection) brings overall occupancy rate to 94% and occupancy rate of the office portfolio to 82%; consequently Greenhouse Collection occupancy rate increases to 72% (50% as at 30 June 2023)
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
of the supervisory board for the period 01.01.2023 to 30.06.2023
Regulated information
Embargo until 03.08.2023, 6.30 p.m.
Financial result
- EPRA earnings amount to € 20.1 million (€ 24.3 million for H1 2022): 18% decrease, due to the rising interest expenses and property costs, partly offset by higher rental income. Despite the elimination of the one-off severance payment received of € 2.9 million in 2022, rental income increases due to rental growth from completed projects and indexation.
- Operating margin
- is 78% compared to 80% for H1 2022: 2% points decrease mainly explained by higher property management costs, price increases in utilities and other non-recoverable costs. For comparability, both margins exclude exceptional costs/income, such as severance fee paid to previous CEO in 2023 and severance fee received from previous tenant in 2022
- Sustainable margin improvement is pursued through rationalisation and optimisations
Financial structure
- Increased cover ratio: 84% of debt is hedged against long-term rising interest rates (average circa 4.4 years) by opening and extending the IRSs (72% as at year-end 2022)
>
>
>
Debt ratio is 50.1%; development of the debt ratio is being closely monitored
Extension of the credit contract of € 20 million with ING Belgium for five years with a new maturity of 2028
Sufficient liquidity buffer through € 134 million of non-withdrawn credit lines
4
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
of the supervisory board for the period 01.01.2023 to 30.06.2023
Regulated information
Embargo until 03.08.2023, 6.30 p.m.
Key figures H1 2023
PROPERTY
FINANCIAL
SUSTAINABILITY
€ 1.4 billion
€ 20.1 million
30%
Fair value of the portfolio
EPRA earnings
Green Buildings
93% Occupancy rate
€ 22.49
100%
98% Logistics BE
EPRA NTA per share
Electricity from sustainable
100% Logistics NL
2.9%
sources
79% Offices
19%
4.6 years WALB
Average interest rate of
financing
Green financing
4.9 years Logistics BE
3.7 years
79%
6.2 years Logistics NL
2.8 years Offices
Remaining term of
of the logistics property
long-term credit lines
portfolio with solar panels:
6.2%
50.1%
37 MWp
Gross rental yield
288
Debt ratio
5.6% Logistics BE
Charging points for electric
6.0% Logistics NL
84%
cars operational
7.5% Offices
Hedge ratio
STOCK MARKET
TEAM
€ 414 million
59
Stock market capitalisation
58%
42%
FAIR VALUE OF THE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 17:02:41 UTC.