Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim statement for the first quarter of 2022
- EPRA earnings per share amount to € 0,51 for Q1 2022: + 34% compared to Q1 2021. Expected EPRA result per share for 2022 between € 1,71 and € 1,75.
- Acquisitions in Herstal and Breda. A rise in the fair value of investment properties of € 47 million, or 4%.
- Additional development potential in Zeebrugge port area and new lease for units still to be constructed of about 30.000 m² at Genk Green Logistics.
- Further diversification of financing partners: € 40 million financing with ABN AMRO Bank and € 50 million USPP with US insurer.
|Sales 2022
|Net income 2022
|Net Debt 2022
|P/E ratio 2022
|-
|Yield 2022
|5,45%
|Capitalization
|
738 M
778 M
778 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|-
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|48
|Free-Float
|83,7%
|Chart INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|28,05 €
|Average target price
|33,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|17,6%