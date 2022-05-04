Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV

(INTO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/04 11:35:23 am EDT
27.35 EUR   -2.50%
12:02pINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : Interim statement for the first quarter of 2022
GL
12:02pINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : announcement
GL
12:01pINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : announcement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim statement for the first quarter of 2022

05/04/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • EPRA earnings per share amount to € 0,51 for Q1 2022: + 34% compared to Q1 2021. Expected EPRA result per share for 2022 between € 1,71 and € 1,75.
  • Acquisitions in Herstal and Breda. A rise in the fair value of investment properties of € 47 million, or 4%.
  • Additional development potential in Zeebrugge port area and new lease for units still to be constructed of about 30.000 m² at Genk Green Logistics.
  • Further diversification of financing partners: € 40 million financing with ABN AMRO Bank and € 50 million USPP with US insurer.

Attachment


All news about INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
12:02pINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : Interim statement for the first quarter of 2022
GL
12:02pINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : announcement
GL
12:01pINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : announcement
AQ
12:00pINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : Interim statement for the first quarter of 2022
AQ
05:31aIntervest Offices & Warehouses nv announces optional dividend
GL
05:30aIntervest Offices & Warehouses nv announces optional dividend
AQ
04/27INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Report of the ordinary general meeting of 27 April 2022
PU
04/27INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : Report of the ordinary general meeting of 27 April 202..
AQ
04/27INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : Proxy Statments
CO
04/25Intervest Buys Belgian Logistics Project From Chinese Developers For $84 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 738 M 778 M 778 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Duration : Period :
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,05 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Managers and Directors
Gunther Gielen Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Macharis Chief Financial Officer
Ann Smolders Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Joël Gorselé Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV-0.53%778
EQUINIX, INC.-14.72%65 656
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-19.57%40 497
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-5.48%40 460
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-19.04%29 462
SEGRO PLC-16.19%18 115