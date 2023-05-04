Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim statement for the first quarter of 2023
05/04/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
Appointment of Joël Gorsele as chief executive officer, who will lead an accelerated execution of the 2023 - 2025 strategy with a continued focus on the logistics segment and intensified asset rotation, within the framework of the ESG ambitions
In this strategic transformation of the portfolio, a solid plan is currently being developed that aims to sustainably improve operating margin through rationalization and optimisations, with an organisation aligned to the strategy
Confirmation of expected EPRA earnings per share for 2023: € 1,48
Acquisition of a strategic logistics production site of 22.200 m² with ancillary land in the Ghent seaport through a sale-and-lease-back transaction with an investment value of € 14,25 million
Acquisition of sustainable logistics development potential, 5-hectare site in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse, near Liège airport, on E42 and Namur-Liège axis
Signing of lease agreement with Nippon Express for new unit of approximately 13.000 m² to be built at Genk Green Logistics; nearly 52% of total site under development or already developed
Limited average yield expansion of 23 bp in logistics compensated by higher ERV and constant yield (cap rate) in offices
Increase in overall occupancy rate by 2%-points to 92%, as a result of a 3%-point increase in the occupancy rate of the logistics portfolio in Belgium to 99%