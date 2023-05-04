Advanced search
    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV

(INTO)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:30 2023-05-04 am EDT
16.76 EUR   -2.44%
12:02pIntervest Offices & Warehouses Nv : Interim statement for the first quarter of 2023
GL
12:01pIntervest Offices & Warehouses Nv : Interim statement for the first quarter of 2023
AQ
05/04INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim statement for the first quarter of 2023

05/04/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
  • Appointment of Joël Gorsele as chief executive officer, who will lead an accelerated execution of the 2023 - 2025 strategy with a continued focus on the logistics segment and intensified asset rotation, within the framework of the ESG ambitions
  • In this strategic transformation of the portfolio, a solid plan is currently being developed that aims to sustainably improve operating margin through rationalization and optimisations, with an organisation aligned to the strategy
  • Confirmation of expected EPRA earnings per share for 2023: € 1,48
  • Acquisition of a strategic logistics production site of 22.200 m² with ancillary land in the Ghent seaport through a sale-and-lease-back transaction with an investment value of € 14,25 million
  • Acquisition of sustainable logistics development potential, 5-hectare site in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse, near Liège airport, on E42 and Namur-Liège axis 
  • Signing of lease agreement with Nippon Express for new unit of approximately 13.000 m² to be built at Genk Green Logistics; nearly 52% of total site under development or already developed
  • Limited average yield expansion of 23 bp in logistics compensated by higher ERV and constant yield (cap rate) in offices
  • Increase in overall occupancy rate by 2%-points to 92%, as a result of a 3%-point increase in the occupancy rate of the logistics portfolio in Belgium to 99%

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 78,0 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Net income 2023 -105 M -116 M -116 M
Net Debt 2023 674 M 745 M 745 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,42x
Yield 2023 8,18%
Capitalization 547 M 604 M 604 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,6x
EV / Sales 2024 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 85,1%
Managers and Directors
Joël Gorselé Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Macharis Chief Financial Officer
Ann Smolders Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Marleen Willekens Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV-2.81%604
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.88%40 273
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-17.93%21 019
W. P. CAREY INC.-8.36%15 319
SEGRO PLC7.26%12 425
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.98%10 292
