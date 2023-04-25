Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV

(INTO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:00 2023-04-25 am EDT
17.84 EUR   +0.22%
12:02pIntervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces appointment Joël Gorsele as CEO
GL
12:01pIntervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces appointment Joël Gorsele as CEO
AQ
04/06Intervest Offices & Warehouses : Genk Green Logistics and Nippon Express strengthen cooperation with extension of existing lease (21.000 m²) and contract for additional unit (13.000 m²) yet to be built
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces appointment Joël Gorsele as CEO

04/25/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
The supervisory board of Intervest appoints Joël Gorsele as chief executive officer. 

Joël has more than 15 years of real estate experience within various management, commercial and financial positions. As chief investment officer (cio), Joël has led the investment team in recent years, resulting in the growth of Intervest’s logistics property portfolio. 

With this appointment, the supervisory board endorses the #connect2025 strategy with a continued focus on the logistics real estate segment and intensified asset rotation, within the framework of the ESG ambitions.


 


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 78,0 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
Net income 2023 -103 M -113 M -113 M
Net Debt 2023 674 M 743 M 743 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,16x
Yield 2023 8,60%
Capitalization 520 M 574 M 574 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,3x
EV / Sales 2024 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 85,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vincent Macharis Chief Financial Officer
Ann Smolders Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Joël Gorselé Chief Investment Officer
Marleen Willekens Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV-7.48%574
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.11%41 013
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.57%21 462
W. P. CAREY INC.-6.53%15 625
SEGRO PLC5.45%12 123
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.49%10 211
