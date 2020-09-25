Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV

(INTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intervest Offices & Warehouses : Redevelopment project Genk Green Logistics has its own website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Genk Green Logistics, the sustainable redevelopment project of Intervest Offices & Warehouses and Group Machiels in zone B of the former Ford Genk site, can be followed as of today via its own website!

On this brand new website you will find all kinds of information about the logistic hotspot such as location, size, materials used, number of square meters, units, etc. Through the newsroom you can follow the progress of the redevelopment project closely.

Would you like to know more about this large-scale project? The Genk Green Logistics website will keep you informed of the latest developments.

Disclaimer

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
06:10aINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Redevelopment project Genk Green Logistics has ..
PU
09/14INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : New Property Coordinator, Cindy Moens, joins te..
PU
09/11INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Gold for the Annual report 2019 and Silver for ..
PU
09/07INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : welcomes new members in supervisory board and m..
PU
09/07INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : welcomes new members in supervisory board and m..
AQ
09/07Intervest Offices & Warehouses welcomes new members in supervisory board and ..
GL
08/21Intervest Offices & Warehouses and Marco Hengst, chief investment officer, en..
GL
08/20INTERVEST LAUNCHES NEW CORONA PROOF : Nereos
PU
08/14INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : Half-year report
CO
07/29INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Half-yearly financial report 2020
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 70,5 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,66x
Yield 2020 7,03%
Capitalization 544 M 634 M 635 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,72x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Duration : Period :
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,50 €
Last Close Price 21,35 €
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gunther Gielen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Blumberg Chairman
Inge Tas Chief Financial Officer
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Christian Jan Maria Peeters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV-16.60%634
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)25.18%64 977
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.17.96%37 996
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-20.26%20 257
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.09%19 747
SEGRO PLC4.44%14 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group