Intervest Offices & Warehouses : Redevelopment project Genk Green Logistics has its own website

Genk Green Logistics, the sustainable redevelopment project of Intervest Offices & Warehouses and Group Machiels in zone B of the former Ford Genk site, can be followed as of today via its own website!
On this brand new website you will find all kinds of information about the logistic hotspot such as location, size, materials used, number of square meters, units, etc. Through the newsroom you can follow the progress of the redevelopment project closely.
Would you like to know more about this large-scale project? The Genk Green Logistics website will keep you informed of the latest developments.
Disclaimer
