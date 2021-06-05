Intervest Offices & Warehouses : donated woodland in growth

A while ago, Intervest donated 30m² of woodland to Natuurpunt's unique 'Bos voor iedereen' project.

Unfortunately the tree planting event could not take place last year because of the corona measures. But no worries.

Our donated woodland was planted thanks to the volunteers of Natuurpunt. The trees are still growing but the new piece of green can be admired in the Begijnenborrebos in Dilbeek.

Thank you to Natuurpunt & Out Of Use for their initiatives to make Flanders greener. As a company with sustainability in its DNA, we are more than happy to participate.

Curious about the project? Take a look: