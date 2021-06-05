Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV

(INTO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Intervest Offices & Warehouses : donated woodland in growth

06/05/2021 | 04:14am EDT
A while ago, Intervest donated 30m² of woodland to Natuurpunt's unique 'Bos voor iedereen' project.

Unfortunately the tree planting event could not take place last year because of the corona measures. But no worries.

Our donated woodland was planted thanks to the volunteers of Natuurpunt. The trees are still growing but the new piece of green can be admired in the Begijnenborrebos in Dilbeek.

Thank you to Natuurpunt & Out Of Use for their initiatives to make Flanders greener. As a company with sustainability in its DNA, we are more than happy to participate.

Curious about the project? Take a look:

Disclaimer

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 08:13:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 64,1 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 530 M 644 M 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,49x
Yield 2021 6,55%
Capitalization 614 M 747 M 747 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Duration : Period :
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 33,00 €
Last Close Price 23,35 €
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gunther Gielen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent Macharis Chief Financial Officer
Ann Smolders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Joël Gorselé Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV3.55%747
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)9.97%70 355
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.23%43 697
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.29%27 154
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.27%26 303
SEGRO PLC11.91%18 027