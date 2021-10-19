Intervest Offices & Warehouses : participates in the VFB Happening Antwerp 2021

The VFB Happening, the annual event of the Association of Individual Investors & Savers in Flanders (VFB) where investors and Belgian listed companies meet, is scheduled for Saturday 23 October.

As usual, Intervest will also be present this year. The event will again take place physically, with respect for the necessary security measures, in Kinepolis in Antwerp. Additionally the meeting and presentations can also be followed digitally via livestream.

We welcome you in the real estate corner on stand number 1009.

You can register here.

Location

Kinepolis Antwerpen

Groenendaallaan 394 - 2030 Antwerp

Entrance Event Center

Free Parking