SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intervest Offices & Warehouses : participates in the VFB Happening Antwerp 2021

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The VFB Happening, the annual event of the Association of Individual Investors & Savers in Flanders (VFB) where investors and Belgian listed companies meet, is scheduled for Saturday 23 October.

As usual, Intervest will also be present this year. The event will again take place physically, with respect for the necessary security measures, in Kinepolis in Antwerp. Additionally the meeting and presentations can also be followed digitally via livestream.

We welcome you in the real estate corner on stand number 1009.

You can register here.

Location
Kinepolis Antwerpen
Groenendaallaan 394 - 2030 Antwerp
Entrance Event Center
Free Parking

Disclaimer

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 64,1 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net income 2021 63,6 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net Debt 2021 530 M 617 M 617 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 6,17%
Capitalization 652 M 757 M 761 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales 2022 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Duration : Period :
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,80 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunther Gielen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent Macharis Chief Financial Officer
Ann Smolders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Joël Gorselé Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV9.98%757
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)9.41%68 908
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.76%42 783
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.13.79%30 898
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.16%27 393
SEGRO PLC34.39%21 000