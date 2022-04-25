Intervest Offices & Warehouses : sees opportunity in the port of Zeebrugge with the acquisition of a 73.000 m² logistics project from a Chinese consortium of developers.

Embargo until 25.04.2022, 6:00 pm

Antwerp, Wednesday 25 April 2022

Intervest sees opportunity in the port of Zeebrugge with the acquisition of a 73.000 m² logistics project from a Chinese consortium of developers.

The in-house #TeamIntervest will take over the further development trajectory of a sustainable site delivered to BREEAM 'Excellent' standards.

Intervest Oﬃces & Warehouses (hereinafter Intervest) acquires 100% of the shares of Lingang Overseas Zeebrugge Modern Industrial Park Development Company nv and thus gets 15 hectares of land in concession in the Maritime Logistics Zone (MLZ) of Zeebrugge on which a site of 73.000 m² is being developed. The port area, which has experienced strong growth in container traﬃc in recent years, is seen as a strategic asset in the real estate portfolio. The logistics site, with accompanying oﬃce buildings, is a state-of-the-art new construction project with storage space, a container yard, a central oﬃce building and a spacious car park for trailers and passenger vehicles. The acquisition price of the real estate used to calculate the price of the shares is approximately € 78 million.

The sustainable site of logistics spaces and oﬃces will be delivered to BREEAM 'Excellent' standards, will have a PV installation over the entire roof and be heated without gas.

With the in-house #TeamIntervest, Intervest is taking over the further development trajectory. Delivery of the entire site is scheduled for September 2022.

Further collaboration with the sellers is planned for the commercialisation of the site. Three of the 10 units have already been pre-let and discussions with various other interested parties are ongoing for the other units.

For this transaction, Intervest was advised by Eversheds-Sutherland and Deloitte, the seller was advised by, among others, CBRE, PwC, Bird & Bird and DALDEWOLF.

"

This project ﬁts into our strategic plan #connect2022 to create customer-focused, sustainable value with our own team. With our experience in sites with multi-modal access, such as in Genk Green Logistics, we are a party that can take on such projects with a certain knowledge of the facts.

Gunther Gielen, ceo Intervest Offices & Warehouses

Intervest sees opportunity in the port of Zeebrugge with the acquisition of a 73.000 m² logistics project from a Chinese consortium of developers. Embargo until 25.04.2022, 6:00 pm

Zeebrugge 〉 Maritime LogisticZone

Intervest Oﬃces & Warehouses nv (hereinafter Intervest), is a public regulated real estate company (RREC) founded in 1996 of which the shares are listed on Euronext Brussels (INTO) as from 1999. Intervest invests in high-quality Belgian oﬃce buildings and logistics properties that are leased to ﬁrst-class tenants. The properties in which Intervest invests, consist primarily of up-to-date buildings that are strategically located in the city centre and outside municipal centres. The oﬃces of the real estate portfolio are situated in and around centre cities with a large student population such as Antwerp, Mechelen, Brussels and Leuven; the logistics properties are located on the Antwerp - Brussels - Nivelles, Antwerp - Limburg - Liège, and Antwerp - Ghent - Lille axes and concentrated in the Netherlands on the Moerdijk - 's-Hertogenbosch - Nijmegen, Rotterdam - Gorinchem - Nijmegen and Bergen-op-zoom - Eindhoven - Venlo axes. Intervest distinguishes itself when leasing space by oﬀering more than square metres only. The company goes beyond real estate by oﬀering 'turn-key solutions' (a tailor-made global solution for and with the customer), extensive services provisioning, co-working and serviced oﬃces.

For more information, please contact Intervest Oﬃces & Warehouses nv, public regulated real estate company under Belgian law,

Gunther Gielen - ceo,gunther.gielen@intervest.euor Vincent Macharis - cfo , vincent.macharis@intervest.eu. T. + 32 3 287 67 87. https://www.intervest.eu/en