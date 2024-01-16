Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV is a regulated real estate company (GVV) under Belgian law, specialised in investments in logistic buildings in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in office buildings in Belgium. The focus is on the logistics segment and on intensifying the rotation of assets with a reduction of the relative share in the office segment. The investments are made in modern buildings and sustainable (re)development projects, located in strategic locations and leased to first-class tenants. At the end of 2022, the total real estate portfolio had a real value of EUR 1.3 billion and a rentable area of 1.2 million square meters. The portfolio consists of: 47% logistics real estate in Belgium, 26% logistics real estate in the Netherlands and 27% offices.

Sector Commercial REITs