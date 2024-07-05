PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Stijn Van achter as Commercial Director Belgium

5 July 2024, 10.00 a.m.

Intervest is proud to announce the appointment of Stijn Van achter as Commercial Director Belgium.

With an impressive background in logistics real estate, Stijn has the necessary know-how to commercialize our portfolio and further develop customer relationships.

In this role, Stijn will lead the commercial team and help develop an effective commercial strategy with focus on strengthening our market position in Belgium.

Stijns appointment reflects our growth ambition towards a pure-play logistics platform.

Kevin Raes, CCO: "We are pleased that Stijn will join our team. Under his leadership Intervest can further focus on its customers and commercialize the current portfolio and developments."

Joël Gorsele, CEO: "Stijn is an added value to Intervest thanks to his years of experience in logistics real estate, in-depth knowledge of the real estate market and extensive network. We are looking forward to working with him!"

Intervest is a specialised real estate investment fund (FIIS) under Belgian law, founded in 1996. As a leading real estate player, Intervest focusses on the logistics real estate segment, driven by changing consumer and business needs. Intervest invests in logistics real estate in Western Europe and focusses on sustainable and clustered buildings and (re)development projects located in strategic locations.

