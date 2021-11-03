Log in
2021 Third-Quarter Results

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
9M21 Results

Excellent Performance

€4bn Minimum Net Income Target for 2021 Already Achieved and Balance Sheet Further Strengthened

A Strong Bank for

a Digital World

November 3, 2021

ISP Delivered Excellent Nine-Month Performance with the €4bn Minimum Net Income Target for 2021 Already Achieved…

€4bn Net income (+28.7 % vs 9M20(1), +99% excluding Nexi capital gain(2)),

the best 9M since 2008

€1bn Net income in Q3, +80% vs 3Q20(1)

Highest-ever 9M and Q3 Operating income (+3.4% vs 9M20(3) and +7.0% vs 3Q20(3))

The best-ever 9M and Q3 for Commissions (+11.5% vs 9M20(3))

~€55bn growth in Customer financial assets in 9M to fuel Wealth Management engine

Strong decrease in Operating costs (-2.3% vs 9M20(3))

Best-ever 9M and Q3 Operating margin (+9.8% vs 9M20(3) and +19.5% vs 3Q20(3))

€17.3bn Gross NPL stock reduction on a yearly basis (€2.6bn in 9M)

coupled with the lowest-ever 9M NPL inflow

Lowest NPL stock since 2007 and the lowest-ever NPL ratios, with Gross NPL ratio at 3.8% and

Net NPL ratio at 2.0% (2.9% and 1.5% according to EBA definition)

Excellent performance despite COVID-19 impact and while successfully merging UBI Banca

  1. Excluding accounting effects from the combination with UBI Banca
  2. €1.1bn booked in 2Q20
  3. Data redetermined - where necessary and material - considering the changes in the scope of consolidation following the inclusion of UBI Banca and, on the basis of management accounts, the reallocation of the contribution of branches sold in 1H21 to Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, the full line-by-line consolidation of Assicurazioni Vita (former Aviva Vita), Lombarda Vita and Cargeas Assicurazioni (not considering, on the basis of management accounts, the contribution of branches sold in 1H21), and the effects of the acquisition of the REYL Group

1

... while Allocating almost €500m out of 9M Pre-tax Profit to Succeed in the Coming Years and Further Strengthen the Sustainability of Results

€ m, pre-tax

~485

~160

~125

~200

Q2 additional provisions

Q2 strengthening of

Q3 additional provisions

Total

on specific NPL

insurance technical

on specific NPL

portfolios to accelerate

reserves(1)

portfolios to accelerate

NPL deleveraging

NPL deleveraging

(1) Booked in Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets

2

ISP Is Ready to Succeed in the Future…

Common Equity ratio(1) at 15.1% (13.8% Fully phased-in) - after €1.9bn cash distribution from reserves paid on 20.10.21 - well

above regulatory requirements even under the EBA stress test adverse scenario, coupled with a strong liquidity position,

with LCR and NSFR well above 100% and €335bn in Liquid assets

Over €6bn(2) out of 2020 pre-tax profit and almost €500m from 9M pre-tax profit allocated to succeed in the coming years and

further strengthen the sustainability of our results

The lowest NPL stock since 2007 and the lowest-ever NPL ratios, with 2018-21 NPL deleveraging target

exceeded one year ahead of Plan

Distinctive proactive credit management capabilities (Pulse)

coupled with strategic partnerships with leading NPL industrial players (Intrum, Prelios)

High operating efficiency with Cost/Income ratio at 50.1%(3)

Over €1bn yearly synergies from the combination with UBI Banca

Successful evolution towards a "light" distribution model and significant room for further branch reduction

A Wealth Management and Protection company with ~€1.25 trillion in Customer financial assets, with Commissions and Insurance

income representing 52.2% of Operating income

Strong digital proposition, with ~12.5m multichannel clients (93% of total clients) and ~7.8m clients using our Mobile App(4), which

has been recognised as "Overall Digital Experience Leader" among the European Banking Apps by Forrester

Strong commitment to ESG, with a leading position in the main sustainability indexes and rankings; ISP joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance and the Net-Zero Asset Managers Initiative committing to align Group emissions(5) to an ambition level of Net-Zero by 2050

ISP awarded "Best Bank in Italy" for the second consecutive year by Euromoney

  1. Pro-formafully loaded Basel 3 (30.9.21 financial statements considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, DTA related to the combination with UBI Banca, the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward and the expected distribution on 9M21 Net income of insurance companies)
  2. €2.2bn provisions for future COVID-19 impacts, €2.1bn additional provisions on UBI Banca NPL and Performing loans and €2bn integration charges
  3. Considering, on the basis of management accounts, the reallocation of the contribution of branches sold in 1H21 to Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, the full line-by-line consolidation of Assicurazioni Vita (former Aviva Vita), Lombarda Vita and Cargeas Assicurazioni (not considering, on the basis of management accounts, the contribution of branches sold in 1H21), and the effects of the acquisition of the REYL Group
  4. Data referring to Banca dei Territori perimeter

(5) Own emissions, lending and asset management

3

… and to Continue Delivering Best-In-Class Performance

Profitability More than €4bn Net income for 2021

Dividend

70% cash dividend payout ratio(1)

for 2021 Net income (€2.8bn already

accrued in 9M), with €1.4bn to be paid as interim dividend on 24

payout

November 2021

Capital

Maintain a solid capital position with a minimum Common Equity ratio(2)

of 13% (12% Fully phased-in)

The integration with UBI Banca adds significant value by

delivering synergies above €1bn per year with no social costs

  1. Envisaged in the 2018-21 Business Plan
  2. Pro-formafully loaded Basel 3 (considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, DTA related to the combination with UBI Banca and the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
