(Alliance News) - Making EUR800 million in new resources available to Italian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises for sustainable growth programs that have a positive social impact. This is the purpose of the social bond issued by Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and fully subscribed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa.

In detail, these resources will be used by the lending institution to provide new credit lines of up to EUR20 million and with a minimum duration of two years to Italian SMEs and midcaps for interventions in line with Intesa Sanpaolo's Green, Social and Sustainability Bond Framework, published in June 2022. In addition, to encourage the growth of smaller entities, the agreement stipulates that at least 51 percent of the total amount of financing will be made available for SMEs.

The joint initiative of Intesa Sanpaolo and CDP responds to the desire to support the Italian entrepreneurial fabric in a constantly evolving market phase, expanding the possibilities of access to financing to help make even the most complex investments and at the same time to encourage the transition to a sustainable economic model of the companies benefiting from the credit lines with a positive impact on the territory as well.

The deal is part of the broader collaboration between CDP and Intesa Sanpaolo aimed at promoting joint initiatives in favor of Italian companies, which since 2021 has made available a ceiling of resources amounting to EUR2.8 billion that, as of the end of 2023, has already supported more than 1,300 Italian SMEs and midcaps, with the aim of boosting the country's real economy.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock is up 0.8 percent at EUR2.92 per share.

