(Alliance News) - Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa announced Friday that it has availed itself of the option to increase the total face value of the bond offering reserved for the retail market from EUR1.5 billion to the maximum amount of EUR2 billion.

Thus, up to a total of 2 million bonds, with a face value of EUR1,000 each, will be issued.

The decision was made in agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and UniCredit Spa, as placement managers and coordinators of the offering, following the positive demand trend from savers in the first four days of the placement.

The offering, intended for individuals resident in Italy, started on Tuesday, Nov. 7, will end on Nov. 27-unless it closes early-and will raise new resources to be allocated to the country's growth.

The bonds can be subscribed at a network of 24 banks and carry a mixed remuneration: a fixed rate of 5.00 percent for the first three years and a variable rate, equal to 3-month Euribor plus at least 0.90 percent per annum, for the next three. A concessional tax rate of 12.50 percent will be applied to the bonds, maturing in 2029 and traded on the Borsa Italiana regulated market.

