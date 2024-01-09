(Alliance News) - Campari NV announced Tuesday the launch of a EUR650 million private placement of new shares following its acquisition of Courvoisier, announced in December.

In addition, the spirits company will also launch a EUR500 million senior unsecured convertible bond due in 2029.

The two transactions serve both to finance the Courvoisier acquisition and to strengthen its financial position for possible new acquisitions.

BofA and Goldman Sachs will be the global coordinators while Crédit Agricole, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca will serve as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

Campari's stock closed Tuesday up slightly at EUR9.93 per share.

