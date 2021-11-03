Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

NOTICE

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL WORST OF CERTIFICATES QUANTO WITH MEMORY EFFECT on EURO STOXX 50®, S&P 500® and SMI® (PRICE) Indices due 08.05.2023

ISIN Code XS2324910434

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI CIB" dated 12 June 2020, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospe ctus")

Pursuant to Part A of the Final Terms dated 29 March 2021 relating to the issue of the Certificates referred to above, the Issuer hereby gives notice that:

on the First Early Redemption Valuation Period and Second Digital Valuation Period (2 November 2021) the Early Redemption Event and the Digital Event have occurred. Therefore, the settlement date for the Certificates is 8 November 2021 (the Early Payment Date in relation to the Early Redemption Valuation Period).

For the avoidance of any doubt, the Certificates were automatically exercised on 2 November 2021 and, after the payment on the Early Payment Date (equal to the Digital Payment Date) of the Early Redemption Amount and the Digital Amount, as specified in Part A paragraph 83 and paragraph 79 of the Final Terms, equal to, respectively, Eur 1,000 and Eur 14.20, no further payment shall be due in respect of the Certificates.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms of the Certificates.

3 November 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.