  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:24:03 2023-01-23 am EST
2.231 EUR   +2.32%
03:46aShares in Italy's Intesa rise after reassurances on capital, paybacks
RE
03:00aShares in Italy's Intesa rise after reassurances on capital, paybacks
RE
02:36aFutures await rising European lists
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Europeans mixed; Juventus at the bottom on the Mid

01/23/2023 | 04:02am EST
(Alliance News) - Europe's major stock exchanges open mixed on Monday on a day poor in macro data, with Asian exchanges closed for Lunar New Year celebrations. The main list of Piazza Affari--along with Paris--starts the morning down, trailed by oils, which bottom out, while Frankfurt and London open in the green.

The FTSE Mib, therefore, opens in the red by 0.3 percent to 25,706.99.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 rises 0.2 percent to 7.787.29, Paris' CAC 40 is in the fractional red at 6.995.39, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 rises 0.2 percent to 15.063.12.

"Most markets in Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year vacation overnight with Shanghai closed for the entire week. After a strong rally on Friday in which the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed up more than 2.5 percent, U.S. futures point to a flat opening at lunchtime in the United States," commented Victoria Scholar, chief investment officer at interactive investor.

Among Italy's smaller listings, the Mid-Cap opens up 0.3 percent to 42,930.750, the Small-Cap is up 0.4 percent to 29,725.64, and Italy Growth is in the green 0.2 percent to 9,562.29.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Intesa Sanpaolo takes the top spot with a 3.2 percent rise. The company announced Friday that the group's fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is expected to stand at levels in the range of 13 percent as of Dec. 31, 2022, and thereafter at levels that meet the target above 12 percent in the Business Plan horizon to 2025.

Telecom Italia opens up 0.4 percent after announcing that following approval by the board of directors last Jan. 18 and upon completion of bookbuilding activities, it placed an EUR850 million unsecured fixed-rate bond offered to institutional investors.

Campari opens up 0.3 percent. On Friday it disclosed that it purchased 8,277 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20. The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.8579, for a total consideration of EUR81,593.89.

Oils are on the bottom, with Snam, Tenaris and Eni giving up 3.0 percent, 1.3 percent and 0.4 percent. The worst on the list, however, is Enel, down 3.4%.

On the Mid-Cap, Juventus opens down 12% after a 15-point penalty in the standings and a 16-month temporary inhibition for the sporting director, Federico Cherubini, to carry out activities in the FIGC, with a request for extension to UEFA and FIFA. On Sunday, the company announced the appointment of Francesco Calvo, the company's former Chief of Staff, as Chief Football Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Maurizio Scanavino.

Saras opens up 0.2 percent after reporting Friday that the company's Chief Financial Officer, Franco Balsamo, sold 280,000 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were sold at an average price of EUR1.42 per share, for a total consideration of EUR397,600.

At the top are GVS and MFE Mediaforeurope's A shares, up 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

On the Small, Netweek opens up 5.9% followed by CIA, up 3.9%.

Newlat food opens up 1.2%. On Thursday, the company reported that preliminary consolidated revenues for 2022 are EUR730 million, up 17% organic year-on-year from EUR625 million reported at the end of fiscal year 2021 and 128% from fiscal year 2019 when revenues were EUR320 million, the year of listing in the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana Spa.

Among SMEs, Casasold starts in the green by 0.2 percent after reporting its fourth quarter results. The board of directors on Friday evening approved consolidated management KPIs for the fourth quarter 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2022, 25 apartments generated revenues of about EUR1.8 million, down 28 percent from EUR2.5 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The group, the company explained in a note, as previously communicated, "is experiencing a slowdown in its business related to building renovations and registers a significant decline in revenues and margins in 2022."

Spindox rises 4.0 percent within minutes of the bell after announcing the signing of a collaboration agreement with WizKey, a provider of blockchain solutions for the financial market and owner of the market-as-a-service platform for intangible and physical assets Define.

Racing Force Group -- flat at EUR5.34 per share -- announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Formula 1 to use helmet camera technology for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

In New York on Friday, the Dow Jones closed in the green 1.0 percent to 33,375.49, the S&P gained 1.9 percent to 3,972.61, and the Nasdaq picked up 2.7 percent to 11,140.44.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0898 versus USD1.0836 at Friday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2407 from USD1.2375 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD87.50 a barrel from USD86.80 a barrel Friday night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,925.80 an ounce from USD1,925.38 an ounce last session.

On Monday's economic calendar, no events are scheduled from China and Hong Kong, both closed for Chinese New Year.

At 1500 CET, there will be a BTF auction in France while at 1600 CET the eurozone consumer confidence index is expected.

At 1845 CET, ECB President Christine Lagarde will give a speech.

Among companies listed on the Stock Exchange, the results of Compagnia dei Caraibi are expected.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

