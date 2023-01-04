Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:57 2023-01-04 pm EST
2.229 EUR   +2.60%
01:38pFrom Intesa Sanpaolo a loan to Italian Cable Company
AN
2022Italian banks, unions extend national contract to Feb. 28
RE
2022Enel signs state-backed credit line worth 12 billion euros
RE
From Intesa Sanpaolo a loan to Italian Cable Company

01/04/2023 | 01:38pm EST
(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced that it has provided EUR7.5 million in support, assisted by SACE's Green Guarantee, for the new sustainable growth projects of Italian Cable Company Spa, a company specializing in the production of electric cables with copper conductors and special connections.

ICC operates mainly in industrial, civil construction, power transmission, household appliance, automotive, railroad and special applications.

The 10-year loan benefits from SACE's Green Guarantee and is aimed at upgrading the photovoltaic plant, which is already in place and operational, bringing the contribution to electricity requirements from the current 7.3 percent to the target of 25 percent, and supporting production capacity aimed at the design and manufacture of high-tech cables, photovoltaic cables, cables for electric charging, cables used in wind power plants, and products intended for installations in the railway sector.

The overall intervention is part of Intesa Sanpaolo's broader plan to support corporate investment in environmental transition and goals related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

By 2026, Intesa Sanpaolo has planned medium- to long-term disbursements of more than EUR410 billion, of which EUR270 billion is earmarked for businesses, with which to actively contribute to the country's economic recovery in close correlation with the objectives of the PNRR approved by the European Commission.

In total, Intesa Sanpaolo's interventions in favor of Italian businesses, including very small ones, and households amount to EUR40 billion to support higher costs related to energy increases and everyday spending.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed up 2.6 percent at EUR2.23 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPIANTI S.P.A. -5.61% 1.38 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 2.58% 2.2285 Delayed Quote.4.55%
Financials
Sales 2022 21 204 M 22 365 M 22 365 M
Net income 2022 4 363 M 4 602 M 4 602 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,72x
Yield 2022 7,30%
Capitalization 39 705 M 41 878 M 41 878 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 95 554
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,17 €
Average target price 2,73 €
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.4.55%41 878
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%396 335
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%268 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 221
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%159 521
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%159 240