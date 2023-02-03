Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:40:33 2023-02-03 am EST
2.383 EUR   -2.93%
12:35pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: distribution of excess capital via share bu…
RE
12:34pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: bank's payout ratio cannot rise further, it…
RE
12:32pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: other banks that revised internal models ha…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hackers who breached ION say ransom paid; company declines comment

02/03/2023 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The hackers who claimed responsibility for the disruptive breach at financial data firm ION say a ransom has been paid, although they declined to say how much it was or offer any evidence that the money had been handed over.

ION Group declined to comment on the statement. Lockbit communicated the claim to Reuters via its online chat account on Friday but said there was "no way" it would offer details. The FBI did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Britain's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSC), part of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping intelligence agency, told Reuters it had no comment.

The ransomware outbreak that erupted at ION on Tuesday has disrupted trading and clearing of exchange-traded financial derivatives, causing problems for scores of brokers, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

Among the many ION clients whose operations were likely to have been affected were ABN Amro Clearing and Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest bank, according to messages to clients from both banks that were seen by Reuters.

ABN told clients on Wednesday that due to "technical disruption" from ION, some applications were unavailable and were expected to remain so for a "number of days."

It's not clear whether paying the ransom would necessarily speed the clean-up effort. Ransomware works by encrypting vital company data and extorting the victims for payoffs in exchange for the decryption keys. But even if hackers do hand over the keys, it can still take days, weeks or longer to undo the damage to a company's digital infrastructure.

There were already signs that ION and Lockbit might have reached an agreement. ION was removed from Lockbit's extortion website, where victim companies are named and shamed in a bid to force a payout. Experts say that is often a sign that a ransom has been delivered.

"When a victim is delisted, it most commonly means either that the victim has agreed to enter negotiations or that it has paid," said ransomware expert Brett Callow of New Zealand-based cybersecurity company Emsisoft.

Callow said there was an outside chance that there was some other explanation for Lockbit publicly backing off.

"It may mean that ransomware gang got cold feet or decided not to proceed with the extortion for other reasons," he said.

Ransomware has emerged as one of the internet's most expensive and disruptive scourges. As of late Friday, Lockbit's extortion website alone counted 54 victims who were being shaken down, including a television station in California, a school in Brooklyn and a city in Michigan. (Reporting by Raphael Satter and Christopher Bing. Additional reporting by James Pearson in London. Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. 0.72% 14.705 Real-time Quote.13.77%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -2.93% 2.383 Delayed Quote.18.14%
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
12:35pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: distribution of excess capital via share buR..
RE
12:34pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: bank's payout ratio cannot rise further, itR..
RE
12:32pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: other banks that revised internal models haR..
RE
12:31pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: bank requested immediate ecb validation of̷..
RE
12:10pIntesa CEO says his bank can play no role in MPS privatisation
RE
12:10pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: when asked about mps says it makes no senseR..
RE
12:09pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: bank's market share in italy is such that iR..
RE
12:08pIntesa sanpaolo ceo: says any project that strengthens the numbeR..
RE
11:56aIntesa CEO laments lack of regulatory support for cross-border M&A
RE
11:56aIntesa sanpaolo ceo: lack of suppportive regulatory environment̷..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 965 M 22 965 M
Net income 2022 4 270 M 4 634 M 4 634 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 6,53%
Capitalization 43 552 M 47 262 M 47 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 95 554
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,38 €
Average target price 2,79 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.18.14%49 057
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.09%407 539
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.09%288 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%218 004
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%181 071
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.07%162 494