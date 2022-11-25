IN BRIEF: Intesa Sanpaolo signs memorandum of understanding with PAM

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - Turin, Italy-based bank - Signs memorandum of understanding with Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean. Under the agreement, the companies will cooperate and create synergies in fields of common interest such as to promote access to funding, higher education, cultural exchange in the finance sector, sustainability and international cooperation in trading in the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions.

"The Mediterranean assumes an increasingly strategic role as a large contact area between Asia, Africa and Europe, with a strong potential of further growth. Italy, particularly its south, thanks also to its geographical position, represents a natural hub in cultural and commercial relations for the entire area," Intesa says.

Current stock price: EUR2.15

12-month change: down 6.1%

