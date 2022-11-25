Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:29 2022-11-25 am EST
2.153 EUR   -0.32%
10:38aIN BRIEF: Intesa Sanpaolo signs memorandum of understanding with PAM
AN
09:04aIntesa Sanpaolo : MoU with PAM, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
PU
05:03aIntesa sanpaolo spa - mou to promote international cooperation i…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Intesa Sanpaolo signs memorandum of understanding with PAM

11/25/2022 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - Turin, Italy-based bank - Signs memorandum of understanding with Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean. Under the agreement, the companies will cooperate and create synergies in fields of common interest such as to promote access to funding, higher education, cultural exchange in the finance sector, sustainability and international cooperation in trading in the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions.

"The Mediterranean assumes an increasingly strategic role as a large contact area between Asia, Africa and Europe, with a strong potential of further growth. Italy, particularly its south, thanks also to its geographical position, represents a natural hub in cultural and commercial relations for the entire area," Intesa says.

Current stock price: EUR2.15

12-month change: down 6.1%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.18% 0.64843 Delayed Quote.1.38%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.11% 1.1621 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.20% 0.719016 Delayed Quote.3.32%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.08% 464.53 Real-time Quote.-12.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.011771 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.32% 2.1525 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.66% 153.06 Real-time Quote.-11.97%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.03% 0.9614 Delayed Quote.9.14%
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
10:38aIN BRIEF: Intesa Sanpaolo signs memorandum of understanding with PAM
AN
09:04aIntesa Sanpaolo : MoU with PAM, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
PU
05:03aIntesa sanpaolo spa - mou to promote international cooperation i…
RE
05:01aIntesa sanpaolo spa - signs mou with parliamentary assembly of t…
RE
03:13aCopper Producer KME Group Extends, Finalizes $850 MIllion of Loan Facilities
MT
11/24Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
11/23ION discussing earn-out price clause with DK in Prelios deal-sources
RE
11/22Italy's Intesa agrees further 500 euro one-off payment to staff
RE
11/18Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
11/18Intesa Sanpaolo's Absorption of Unit Advances with ECB Approval
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 209 M 22 067 M 22 067 M
Net income 2022 4 376 M 4 553 M 4 553 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,60x
Yield 2022 7,32%
Capitalization 39 476 M 41 074 M 41 074 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 95 554
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,16 €
Average target price 2,72 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-5.01%41 074
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.81%400 324
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.46%301 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%202 538
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.35%180 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.44%149 591