    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:05:03 2023-02-06 pm EST
2.444 EUR   +2.56%
11:51aIntesa Sanpaolo To Start EUR 1.7 Bln Buyback On Feb. 13, Ending May 12
RE
11:51aIntesa sanpaolo - buyback to end may 12…
RE
11:50aIntesa sanpaolo - buyback to start feb 13…
RE
INTESA SANPAOLO - BUYBACK TO END MAY 12…

02/06/2023 | 11:51am EST
INTESA SANPAOLO - BUYBACK TO END MAY 12


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 965 M 22 965 M
Net income 2022 4 270 M 4 634 M 4 634 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 6,53%
Capitalization 43 552 M 47 262 M 47 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 95 554
Free-Float 95,0%
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,38 €
Average target price 2,79 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.14.68%47 262
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.99%291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.23%182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 468