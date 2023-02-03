Advanced search
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
News
Summary
ISP
IT0000072618
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
(ISP)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
06:17:03 2023-02-03 am EST
2.377
EUR
-3.18%
06:01a
Intesa sanpaolo - q4 net fees eur 2.22 bln vs eur 2.52 bln year…
RE
06:01a
Intesa sanpaolo - q4 net interest income eur 3.06 bln vs eur 1.9…
RE
06:00a
Intesa sanpaolo - q4 revenue eur 5.67 bln vs eur 5.46 bln in reu…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
INTESA SANPAOLO - Q4 NET FEES EUR 2.22 BLN VS EUR 2.52 BLN YEAR…
02/03/2023 | 06:01am EST
INTESA SANPAOLO - Q4 NET FEES EUR 2.22 BLN VS EUR 2.52 BLN YEAR AGO
© Reuters 2023
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
06:01a
Intesa sanpaolo - q4 net fees eur 2.22 bln vs eur 2.52 bln year…
RE
06:01a
Intesa sanpaolo - q4 net interest income eur 3.06 bln vs eur 1.9…
RE
06:00a
Intesa sanpaolo - q4 revenue eur 5.67 bln vs eur 5.46 bln in reu…
RE
06:00a
Intesa sanpaolo - q4 net profit eur 1.07 bln vs eur 873 mln in…
RE
06:00a
Intesa sanpaolo - to proceed with 1.7 bln euro share buyback…
RE
05:48a
Handbags down after services data; London in green
AN
03:37a
European stock exchanges down; wait for services activity data
AN
02:38a
Indices down, focus on services PMI
AN
02/02
Ransomware attack on data firm ION delays U.S. CFTC traders report
RE
02/02
Europeans bullish after ECB; TIM in bullish trend
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
01/30
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
01/25
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/24
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
21 162 M
23 138 M
23 138 M
Net income 2022
4 270 M
4 669 M
4 669 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
11,1x
Yield 2022
6,34%
Capitalization
44 868 M
49 057 M
49 057 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,95x
Nbr of Employees
95 554
Free-Float
95,0%
More Financials
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
2,46 €
Average target price
2,79 €
Spread / Average Target
13,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta
Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro
Chairman
Massimo Proverbio
Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
18.14%
49 057
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
4.09%
407 539
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
9.09%
288 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
2.74%
218 004
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
14.39%
181 071
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
3.07%
162 494
More Results
