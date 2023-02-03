Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:17:15 2023-02-03 am EST
2.376 EUR   -3.22%
06:01aIntesa sanpaolo - q4 net fees eur 2.22 bln vs eur 2.52 bln year…
RE
06:01aIntesa sanpaolo - q4 net interest income eur 3.06 bln vs eur 1.9…
RE
06:00aIntesa sanpaolo - q4 revenue eur 5.67 bln vs eur 5.46 bln in reu…
RE
INTESA SANPAOLO - Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 1.07 BLN VS EUR 873 MLN IN…

02/03/2023 | 06:00am EST
INTESA SANPAOLO - Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 1.07 BLN VS EUR 873 MLN IN REUTERS ANALYST POLL


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 23 138 M 23 138 M
Net income 2022 4 270 M 4 669 M 4 669 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 6,34%
Capitalization 44 868 M 49 057 M 49 057 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 95 554
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,46 €
Average target price 2,79 €
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.18.14%49 057
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.09%407 539
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.09%288 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%218 004
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%181 071
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.07%162 494