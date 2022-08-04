Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11:42aINTESA SANPAOLO : change in share capital
PU
08/03Banco BPM's profit tops forecast as it weighs insurance offers
RE
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

08/04/2022 | 06:37pm BST
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 3.10.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 887 M 21 173 M 17 439 M
Net income 2022 4 077 M 4 132 M 3 404 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,27x
Yield 2022 8,50%
Capitalization 34 809 M 35 610 M 29 063 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 96 681
Free-Float 95,3%
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-22.00%35 285
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%333 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.74%270 305
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.41%216 913
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.52%166 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.56%155 635