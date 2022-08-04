Log in
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
News
Summary
ISP
IT0000072618
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
(ISP)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate
18:53 04/08/2022 BST
1.782
EUR
+0.46%
06:37p
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
: Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11:42a
INTESA SANPAOLO
: change in share capital
PU
08/03
Banco BPM's profit tops forecast as it weighs insurance offers
RE
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
08/04/2022 | 06:37pm BST
08/04/2022 | 06:37pm BST
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 3.10.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
GBP
Sales 2022
20 887 M
21 173 M
17 439 M
Net income 2022
4 077 M
4 132 M
3 404 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,27x
Yield 2022
8,50%
Capitalization
34 809 M
35 610 M
29 063 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,62x
Nbr of Employees
96 681
Free-Float
95,3%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
1,77 €
Average target price
2,54 €
Spread / Average Target
43,4%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta
Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro
Chairman
Massimo Proverbio
Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
-22.00%
35 285
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-29.00%
333 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-25.74%
270 305
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-8.41%
216 913
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-8.52%
166 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-10.56%
155 635
