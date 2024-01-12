The Intesa Sanpaolo Group is one of the first European groups to have made a strong commitment to ESG. It is also the first in the world, in terms of social impact, to focus on the climate. The group is the leader in Italy (13.6 million clients, around 3,400 branches) in financial activities for households and companies. It has a strategic international presence (around 950 branches, 7.2 million clients) in several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The activity is divided into 6 divisions: - Territory Bank: focuses on the market and the centrality of the territory to strengthen relationships with individuals, SMEs and non-profit organizations; - IMI Corporate & Investment Banking: a global partner for corporations, financial institutions and public administrations; - International banking subsidiaries: subsidiaries with commercial banking activities in various countries; - Private Banking: targeted products and services for private clients and HNWI; - Asset Management: solutions for group clients, external sales networks and institutional clients; - Insurance: insurance and pension products for group clients.

Sector Banks