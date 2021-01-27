MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays

01/27/2021 | 03:48am EST
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 2.40.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.81% 136.92 End-of-day quote.-4.94%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.50% 1.8304 End-of-day quote.-3.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 18 409 M 22 376 M 22 376 M
Net income 2020 4 018 M 4 884 M 4 884 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,73x
Yield 2020 4,81%
Capitalization 35 696 M 43 415 M 43 388 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 106 107
Free-Float 95,4%
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,22 €
Last Close Price 1,84 €
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-3.82%43 415
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.97%401 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.80%267 656
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 114
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%199 359
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%197 829
