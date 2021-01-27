INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays

Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Ageing Population
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Italian Stock Exchange
>
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
ISP
IT0000072618
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
(ISP)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate TRADEGATE AG -
01/27 10:24:08 am
1.8300
EUR
-0.52%
03:48a
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
: Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
01/26
UniCredit to Pick Andrea Orcel as New CEO--Update
DJ
01/26
INTESA SANPAOLO
: Digital Corporate & Transaction Banking Academy kicks off in partnership with Università Cattolica-Cetif
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
01/27/2021 | 03:48am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 2.40.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC
-1.81%
136.92
-4.94%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
-0.50%
1.8304
-3.82%
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
03:48a
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
: Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
01/26
UniCredit to Pick Andrea Orcel as New CEO--Update
DJ
01/26
INTESA SANPAOLO
: Digital Corporate & Transaction Banking Academy kicks off in p..
PU
01/20
Cromwell European Unit Prices $243 Million Bonds Due 2025
MT
01/19
Italy's Cattolica lines up banks for cash call consortium - sources
RE
01/19
INTESA SANPAOLO
: Loan to the german prezero (schwarz group) linked to the circu..
PU
01/19
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
: Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/18
Carmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut
RE
01/14
INTESA SANPAOLO S P A
: to Hire Total of 3,500 People by 1st Half 2024
DJ
01/14
INTESA SANPAOLO S P A
: To Hire 3,500 People Against Over 7,200 Voluntary Exit
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
18 409 M
22 376 M
22 376 M
Net income 2020
4 018 M
4 884 M
4 884 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
9,73x
Yield 2020
4,81%
Capitalization
35 696 M
43 415 M
43 388 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,79x
Nbr of Employees
106 107
Free-Float
95,4%
More Financials
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
2,22 €
Last Close Price
1,84 €
Spread / Highest target
46,8%
Spread / Average Target
20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-29,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Carlo Messina
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro
Chairman
Paola Angeletti
Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta
Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio
Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
-3.82%
43 415
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
3.97%
401 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
2.80%
267 656
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
0.60%
266 114
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.
18.57%
199 359
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
4.07%
197 829
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master