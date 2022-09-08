Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:39 2022-09-07 am EDT
1.700 EUR   -0.22%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Goldman sachs cuts target price to eur 2.65…
RE
09/07INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/07Aquila Capital unveils 2-billion-euro renewable investment in Spain, Portugal
RE
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA: GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 2.65…

09/08/2022 | 12:05am EDT
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA: GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 2.65 FROM EUR 3.1


© Reuters 2022
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Goldman sachs cuts target price to eur 2.65…
RE
09/07INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/07Aquila Capital unveils 2-billion-euro renewable investment in Spain, Portugal
RE
09/07INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/07UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo Chairs Downplay Concerns Over Market Turmoil from Italian El..
MT
09/06INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/06INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : in a pool for financing the new São Paulo underground railway line
PU
09/06INTESA SANPAOLO : focus and type of initiatives supported by bank's donation towards the U..
PU
09/06INTESA SANPAOLO : extraordinary disbursement of 48 million in the favour of group people ..
PU
09/06Intesa sanpaolo spa - pool loan is valued at about eur 1.3 bln…
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 20 879 M 20 778 M 20 778 M
Net income 2022 4 065 M 4 045 M 4 045 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,98x
Yield 2022 9,12%
Capitalization 32 702 M 32 543 M 32 543 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 96 723
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Average target price 2,50 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-25.07%32 458
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.81%333 551
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.54%265 645
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%212 152
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.63%162 646
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%153 065