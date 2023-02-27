Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:54:54 2023-02-27 am EST
2.552 EUR   +2.28%
07:48aIntesa sanpaolo spa - ibm to supply group with z16 systems, cont…
RE
07:44aIntesa sanpaolo spa - signs agreement with ibm for technological…
RE
02/24Intesa Sanpaolo issues two foreign currency bonds
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA - SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR TECHNOLOGICAL…

02/27/2023 | 07:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA - SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR TECHNOLOGICAL INFRASTRUCTURE


© Reuters 2023
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
07:48aIntesa sanpaolo spa - ibm to supply group with z16 systems, cont…
RE
07:44aIntesa sanpaolo spa - signs agreement with ibm for technological…
RE
02/24Intesa Sanpaolo issues two foreign currency bonds
AN
02/24Intesa to give insurance division staff four-day week option
RE
02/24Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
02/24Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
02/24India's Adani to hold fixed-income roadshow next week in Asia
RE
02/23Italian Security Group Came Plans Milan Bourse Listing Before Summer Break
MT
02/23Italy's CAME looks at Milan listing before summer break - sources
RE
02/23Futures bullish; Eni profit soars
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 328 M 22 328 M
Net income 2022 4 243 M 4 477 M 4 477 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 45 383 M 47 882 M 47 882 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 95 574
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,50 €
Average target price 2,99 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.20.07%47 882
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205