    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
04/29 01:21:08 pm EDT
1.946 EUR   +1.04%
01:11pIntesa CEO says committed to 2022-2025 plan's goals after reappointment
RE
12:58pINTESA SANPAOLO : Board of Directors appoints Carlo Messina as Managing Director and CEO
PU
12:45pIntesa Sanpaolo Appoints Carlo Messina CEO
RE
Intesa CEO says committed to 2022-2025 plan's goals after reappointment

04/29/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo bank

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina said he remained committed to hitting targets set under the Italian bank's business plan through 2025 after being appointed for another term.

Shareholders named a new board at Italy's biggest bank on Friday.

"The strong shareholder support and the board's decision to confirm my role as chief executive for another three years fills me with gratitude and pride," Messina said in a statement.

"I reiterate my utmost commitment to leading and serving Intesa Sanpaolo by hitting all the targets under the 2022-2025 business plan unveiled in February."

Intesa, which has a 5.1 billion euro loan exposure to Russian and Ukrainian clients net of guarantees, reports first-quarter earnings next week.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 20 599 M 21 676 M 21 676 M
Net income 2022 4 280 M 4 504 M 4 504 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,57x
Yield 2022 8,42%
Capitalization 37 364 M 39 376 M 39 318 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 97 698
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1,93 €
Average target price 2,76 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-15.30%39 318
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.32%362 262
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.26%296 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%246 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%180 352
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.86%171 190