Intesa CEO says committed to 2022-2025 plan's goals after reappointment

Shareholders named a new board at Italy's biggest bank on Friday.

"The strong shareholder support and the board's decision to confirm my role as chief executive for another three years fills me with gratitude and pride," Messina said in a statement.

"I reiterate my utmost commitment to leading and serving Intesa Sanpaolo by hitting all the targets under the 2022-2025 business plan unveiled in February."

Intesa, which has a 5.1 billion euro loan exposure to Russian and Ukrainian clients net of guarantees, reports first-quarter earnings next week.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)