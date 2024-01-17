(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Wednesday that it has launched the financial operation "Futuro aggiunto," promoted together with Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, Cooperfidi Italia and Fondazione Social Venture Giordano Dell'Amore.

This initiative, the company explained in a note, allows the disbursement of EUR6 million in subsidized financing to support access to credit for third-sector organizations with operational headquarters in Piedmont, Liguria and Valle D'Aosta: an ecosystem that in the three reference regions counts about 43,000 organizations and employs about 97,000 people, according to ISTAT 2020 data.

These organizations will be able to benefit from a subsidized loan provided by Intesa Sanpaolo for liquidity or investment, in an amount between EUR50,000 and EUR200,000 with a duration between 24 and 72 months, with a maximum pre-amortization of 12 months, and at subsidized rates, and with the reimbursement of the cost of the Cooperfidi guarantee by Social Venture Giordano Dell'Amore Foundation with the support of Compagnia San Paolo.

The activation of the agreement, which will enable Intesa Sanpaolo to disburse EUR6 million in financing at subsidized rates, includes the coordinated presence of a guarantee ceiling in the amount of EUR3 million made available by Cooperfidi Italia from EIF-EASI resources and will guarantee 50 percent of the financing disbursed, and a EUR500,000 Cover Fund made available by Social Venture Giordano Dell'Amore Foundation thanks to the contribution of Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation, dedicated to the reimbursement of the guarantee costs incurred by the beneficiaries.

Intesa Sanpaolo is down 0.2 percent to EUR2.71 per share.

