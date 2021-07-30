Intesa Sanpaolo: 2021 EU-wide stress test results 07/30/2021 | 12:49pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE INTESA SANPAOLO: 2021 EU-WIDE STRESS TEST RESULTS Turin - Milan, 30 July 2021 - Intesa Sanpaolo was subject to the 2021 EU-wide stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA), in cooperation with the Bank of Italy, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB). Intesa Sanpaolo notes the announcements made today by the EBA on the EU-wide stress test and fully acknowledges the outcomes of this exercise. The 2021 EU-wide stress test does not contain a pass fail threshold and instead is designed to be used as an important source of information for the purposes of the SREP. The results will assist competent authorities in assessing Intesa Sanpaolo's ability to meet applicable prudential requirements under stressed scenarios. The adverse stress test scenario was set by the ECB/ESRB and covers a three-year time horizon (2021-2023). The stress test has been carried out applying a static balance sheet assumption as of December 2020, and therefore does not take into account future business strategies and management actions. It is not a forecast of Intesa Sanpaolo profits. The Intesa Sanpaolo fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) resulting from the stress test for 2023, the final year considered in the exercise, stands at: 15.06% under the baseline scenario;

9.38% under the adverse scenario. This compares with the starting-point figure of 14.04% as of 31 December 2020. The impact of the exercise under the adverse scenario, equivalent to 466 basis points, would be equivalent to 448 basis points when restoring the actual neutral effect on capital ratios of the 2018-2021Long-term Incentive Plan LECOIP 2.0 based on financial instruments (which is not captured by the stress test assumption of a static balance sheet). The fully loaded CET1 ratio under the adverse scenario would be 9.97% when considering both the said restored neutrality and the sale transactions of the going concerns, related to the acquisition of UBI Banca in 2020, finalised in the first half of 2021, other things being equal. Investor Relations Media Relations +39.02.87943180 +39.02.87962326 investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com stampa@intesasanpaolo.com group.intesasanpaolo.com 2 2021 EU-wide Stress Test Bank Name LEI Code Country Code Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08 IT 3 2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Actual Baseline Scenario Adverse Scenario Row (mln EUR, %) 31/12/2020 31/12/2021 31/12/2022 31/12/2023 31/12/2021 31/12/2022 31/12/2023 Num 1 Net interest income 7,717 8,505 8,282 8,142 7,516 7,551 7,432 2 Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial 832 602 602 602 -435 363 360 assets and trading financial liabilities 3 Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value -4,363 -3,002 -1,425 -1,261 -7,525 -3,623 -4,279 through profit or loss 4 Profit or (-) loss for the year 3,326 2,921 3,908 3,950 -4,416 -123 -121 5 Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%) 48.64% 47.78% 44.58% 42.71% 50.64% 46.15% 42.90% 6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital 51,070 50,895 51,776 52,875 38,182 36,211 34,459 7 Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included) 347,071 349,119 349,884 351,182 358,820 364,307 367,349 8 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, % 14.71% 14.58% 14.80% 15.06% 10.64% 9.94% 9.38% 9 Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, % 14.04% 14.10% 14.56% 15.06% 10.06% 9.66% 9.38% 10 Tier 1 capital 58,556 58,381 59,262 60,361 45,668 43,697 41,945 11 Total leverage ratio exposures 814,646 814,646 814,646 814,646 814,646 814,646 814,646 12 Leverage ratio, % 7.19% 7.17% 7.27% 7.41% 5.61% 5.36% 5.15% 13 Fully loaded leverage ratio, % 6.94% 7.00% 7.20% 7.43% 5.36% 5.25% 5.16% Memorandum items 14 Total amount of instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed 0 0 0 0 0 0 date in the 2021-2023 period (cumulative conversions)1 Total Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments eligible as regulatory capital under the CRR 15 provisions that convert into Common Equity Tier 1 or are written down upon a trigger 7,480 7,480 7,480 7,480 7,480 7,480 event2 16 Of which: eligible instruments whose trigger is above CET1 capital ratio in the adverse 0 0 0 0 0 0 scenario2 Conversions not considered for CET1 computation Excluding instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed date in the 2021-2023 period 17 IFRS 9 transitional arrangements? Yes (static only) 18 New definition of default? Yes 4 2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts Stock of Stock of Stock of A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 1 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 122 7 1 0 0 0 0.00% 3 Institutions 29,725 406 0 0 14,120 101 0 0 15,825 5,740 406 18 39 160 39.33% 4 Corporates 192,355 16,811 1,309 35 107,053 4,088 1,004 0 136,259 40,314 14,262 406 1,131 7,336 51.44% 5 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 12,103 1,074 0 0 7,946 245 0 0 9,746 1,497 1,076 112 137 467 43.38% 6 Corporates - Of Which: SME 44,280 9,088 432 27 27,214 2,261 315 0 29,563 10,854 7,777 115 495 4,129 53.09% 7 Retail 165,702 8,748 0 0 33,108 2,092 0 0 132,501 20,630 5,109 143 650 2,036 39.84% 8 Retail - Secured on real estate property 130,382 4,583 0 0 23,259 1,520 0 0 107,449 13,302 3,085 75 389 833 26.99% 9 Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 7,397 1,114 0 0 1,887 278 0 0 4,213 2,002 721 9 82 243 33.66% 10 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 122,985 3,468 0 0 21,372 1,242 0 0 103,236 11,300 2,364 66 307 590 24.96% 11 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 1,900 7 0 0 290 1 0 0 621 940 2 1 5 1 34.04% 12 Retail - Other Retail 33,420 4,158 0 0 9,559 570 0 0 24,431 6,388 2,022 67 257 1,202 59.46% 13 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 11,862 2,618 0 0 3,207 403 0 0 7,679 2,704 1,175 36 105 747 63.53% 14 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 21,557 1,540 0 0 6,352 168 0 0 16,752 3,684 846 31 152 455 53.81% 15 Equity 9,285 112 31,659 0 5,067 1 65 0 0 0 0.00% 16 Securitisation 17 Other non-credit obligation assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 18 IRB TOTAL 397,066 26,077 1,309 35 185,940 6,281 1,004 0 289,775 66,693 19,842 567 1,820 9,531 48.04% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 19 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 20 Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 21 Institutions 17,155 322 0 0 6,987 81 0 0 9,008 5,275 322 6 36 142 44.05% 22 Corporates 138,904 16,318 0 1 79,293 3,929 0 0 98,730 26,948 13,788 243 920 7,056 51.17% 23 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 7,253 910 0 0 4,264 211 0 0 5,711 1,100 928 35 76 363 39.08% 24 Corporates - Of Which: SME 42,369 9,029 0 1 25,888 2,212 0 0 27,811 10,558 7,715 105 491 4,086 52.97% 25 Retail 156,500 8,622 0 0 32,076 1,995 0 0 123,696 20,256 4,982 127 638 1,986 39.86% 26 Retail - Secured on real estate property 121,555 4,477 0 0 22,386 1,456 0 0 98,942 13,001 2,977 64 380 796 26.74% 27 ITALY Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 7,365 1,113 0 0 1,866 275 0 0 4,189 1,994 719 8 81 242 33.59% 28 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 114,190 3,364 0 0 20,519 1,180 0 0 94,753 11,007 2,258 56 298 554 24.56% 29 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 1,899 7 0 0 290 1 0 0 620 940 2 1 5 1 34.05% 30 Retail - Other Retail 33,046 4,138 0 0 9,400 538 0 0 24,134 6,315 2,003 61 254 1,189 59.38% 31 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 11,571 2,604 0 0 3,061 371 0 0 7,452 2,643 1,161 31 102 737 63.50% 32 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 21,475 1,534 0 0 6,339 167 0 0 16,682 3,672 842 31 152 452 53.69% 33 Equity 8,659 112 29,882 0 4,847 1 65 0 0 0 0.00% 34 Securitisation 35 Other non-credit obligation assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 36 IRB TOTAL 321,219 25,374 0 1 148,237 6,005 0 0 236,281 52,480 19,157 375 1,594 9,183 47.94% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 37 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 38 Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 39 Institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 40 Corporates 3,937 64 566 4 2,650 60 434 0 4,161 325 68 70 10 48 70.21% 41 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 1,038 5 0 0 985 0 0 0 993 45 5 60 6 5 100.58% 42 Corporates - Of Which: SME 1,590 52 257 4 987 47 191 0 1,677 167 56 7 3 39 69.07% 43 Retail 8,460 104 0 0 890 90 0 0 8,140 320 104 15 11 43 41.32% 44 Retail - Secured on real estate property 8,172 92 0 0 746 59 0 0 7,913 259 92 10 8 34 37.17% 45 SLOVAKIA Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 31 1 0 0 20 2 0 0 23 7 1 1 0 1 68.54% 46 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 8,141 90 0 0 726 57 0 0 7,890 251 90 10 7 33 36.74% 47 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 48 Retail - Other Retail 288 13 0 0 144 32 0 0 227 61 13 5 3 9 71.59% 49 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 288 13 0 0 144 32 0 0 227 61 13 5 3 9 71.59% 50 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 51 Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 52 Securitisation 53 Other non-credit obligation assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 54 IRB TOTAL 12,398 168 566 4 3,541 150 434 0 12,302 644 172 86 20 91 52.74% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 55 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 56 Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 57 Institutions 835 0 0 0 458 0 0 0 521 57 0 0 0 0 - 58 Corporates 8,088 20 0 0 3,243 5 0 0 5,228 2,391 20 13 35 7 36.10% 59 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 509 0 0 0 257 0 0 0 417 65 0 1 2 0 - 60 Corporates - Of Which: SME 21 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 17 5 0 0 0 0 100.00% 61 Retail 51 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 49 1 0 0 0 0 28.64% 62 Retail - Secured on real estate property 49 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 47 1 0 0 0 0 17.62% 63 UNITED STATES Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 64 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 49 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 47 1 0 0 0 0 17.62% 65 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 66 Retail - Other Retail 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 56.62% 67 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 82.84% 68 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 56.55% 69 Equity 117 0 256 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 70 Securitisation 71 Other non-credit obligation assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 72 IRB TOTAL 9,091 21 0 0 3,965 5 0 0 5,798 2,449 21 13 35 7 36.00% 5 2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 73 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 74 Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 75 Institutions 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 99.90% 76 Corporates 149 0 12 0 80 0 11 0 66 37 0 0 1 0 - 77 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 56 0 0 0 23 0 0 0 35 0 0 0 0 0 - 78 Corporates - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 79 Retail 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 56.38% 80 Retail - Secured on real estate property 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 81 CROATIA Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 82 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 83 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 84 Retail - Other Retail 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 56.38% 85 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 57.49% 86 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 56.37% 87 Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 88 Securitisation 89 Other non-credit obligation assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 90 IRB TOTAL 150 0 12 0 80 0 11 0 67 37 0 0 1 0 57.95% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 91 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 92 Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 93 Institutions 606 0 0 0 214 0 0 0 128 32 0 0 0 0 90.13% 94 Corporates 3,603 2 0 0 1,998 1 0 0 2,910 495 2 4 13 2 68.27% 95 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 154 0 0 0 71 0 0 0 128 0 0 1 0 0 - 96 Corporates - Of Which: SME 7 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 - 97 Retail 9 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 7 1 1 0 0 0 48.28% 98 Retail - Secured on real estate property 8 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 49.85% 99 SPAIN Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 100 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 8 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 49.85% 101 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 102 Retail - Other Retail 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 48.21% 103 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 47.47% 104 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 56.72% 105 Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 106 Securitisation 107 Other non-credit obligation assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 108 IRB TOTAL 4,218 4 0 0 2,214 1 0 0 3,045 528 3 4 13 2 63.18% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 109 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 110 Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 111 Institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 99.90% 112 Corporates 179 0 0 0 115 0 0 0 121 49 0 2 4 0 - 113 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 75 0 0 0 47 0 0 0 17 49 0 2 4 0 - 114 Corporates - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 115 Retail 25 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 23 1 0 0 0 0 72.97% 116 Retail - Secured on real estate property 24 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 23 1 0 0 0 0 - 117 SERBIA Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 118 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 24 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 23 1 0 0 0 0 - 119 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 120 Retail - Other Retail 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 72.97% 121 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 76.92% 122 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 72.90% 123 Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 124 Securitisation 125 Other non-credit obligation assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 126 IRB TOTAL 203 0 0 0 119 0 0 0 144 50 0 2 4 0 87.64% Actual 31/12/2020 Exposure values Risk exposure amounts A-IRB F-IRB A-IRB F-IRB Stock of Stock of Stock of Coverage Ratio - Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure provisions for provisions for provisions for RowN Stage 3 exposure Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Non-defaulted Defaulted Stage 1 exposure Stage 2 exposure Stage 3 exposure um (mln EUR, %) 127 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 128 Central governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 129 Institutions 3,021 0 0 0 556 0 0 0 703 55 0 0 0 0 3.74% 130 Corporates 3,068 60 0 0 1,567 14 0 0 2,010 322 60 2 2 5 8.62% 131 Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending 60 0 0 0 19 0 0 0 58 0 0 0 0 0 - 132 Corporates - Of Which: SME 4 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 - 133 Retail 27 1 0 0 6 0 0 0 24 2 1 0 0 0 51.67% 134 Retail - Secured on real estate property 25 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 23 2 1 0 0 0 43.64% 135 FRANCE Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 136 Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME 25 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 22 2 1 0 0 0 43.64% 137 Retail - Qualifying Revolving 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 138 Retail - Other Retail 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 74.73% 139 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 140 Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 74.73% 141 Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 142 Securitisation 143 Other non-credit obligation assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 144 IRB TOTAL 6,116 62 0 0 2,129 15 0 0 2,737 379 61 2 2 6 9.11% This is an excerpt of the original content. 