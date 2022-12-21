Advanced search
Intesa Sanpaolo: 2023 financial calendar

12/21/2022 | 04:47am EST
PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Turin - Milan, 21 December 2022 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates the financial calendar for 2023. Dates are subject to change.

3 February 2023

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve consolidated results for the year 2022

and propose net income allocation

28

February 2023

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve parent company draft financial

statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2022

28

April 2023

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on single call to approve parent company

financial statements for the year 2022 and proposal of net income allocation

5 May 2023

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve interim statement as at 31 March 2023

22

May 2023

Coupon presentation subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

23

May 2023

Record date, the day on which entries in the records count for the purpose of

determining the right to receive payment of dividends subject to resolution of

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

24

May 2023

Payment of dividends subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

28 July 2023

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve half-yearly report as at 30 June 2023

3 November 2023

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve interim statement as at 30 September

2023 and pass resolution with regard to the distribution of an interim dividend

20

November 2023

Coupon presentation relating to the interim dividend subject to resolution of Board

of Directors

21

November 2023

Record date, the day on which entries in the records count for the purpose of

determining the right to receive the interim dividend, subject to resolution of

Board of Directors

22

November 2023

Payment of the interim dividend subject to resolution of Board of Directors

In accordance with Articles 65-bis and 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, Intesa Sanpaolo opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report. This information consists of interim statements approved by the Board of Directors, basically providing continuity with the interim statements published in the past.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 09:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
