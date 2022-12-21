PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Turin - Milan, 21 December 2022 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates the financial calendar for 2023. Dates are subject to change.

3 February 2023 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve consolidated results for the year 2022 and propose net income allocation 28 February 2023 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve parent company draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2022 28 April 2023 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on single call to approve parent company financial statements for the year 2022 and proposal of net income allocation 5 May 2023 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve interim statement as at 31 March 2023 22 May 2023 Coupon presentation subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 23 May 2023 Record date, the day on which entries in the records count for the purpose of determining the right to receive payment of dividends subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 24 May 2023 Payment of dividends subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 28 July 2023 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve half-yearly report as at 30 June 2023 3 November 2023 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve interim statement as at 30 September 2023 and pass resolution with regard to the distribution of an interim dividend 20 November 2023 Coupon presentation relating to the interim dividend subject to resolution of Board of Directors 21 November 2023 Record date, the day on which entries in the records count for the purpose of determining the right to receive the interim dividend, subject to resolution of Board of Directors 22 November 2023 Payment of the interim dividend subject to resolution of Board of Directors

In accordance with Articles 65-bis and 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, Intesa Sanpaolo opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report. This information consists of interim statements approved by the Board of Directors, basically providing continuity with the interim statements published in the past.