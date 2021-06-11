PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: 26 SMES IN THE FIRST ELITE LOUNGE

From today 26 companies from 12 regions on the path of financial acceleration in collaboration with ELITE and Piccola Industria Confindustria

Aggregate revenues of more than €1 billion

Roughly 200 companies have been selected in 3 years

Milan, 10 June 2021 - The first Intesa Sanpaolo ELITE Lounge of 2021 kicks off today, testifying to the dynamic nature of Italian business in this phase of the country's recovery. The initiative is part of the wider partnership between Italy's leading banking group, ELITE and Piccola Industria Confindustria, to support SMEs in training programmes, growth in size and opening to the capital market. In the three years since the first Lounge, Intesa Sanpaolo has supported around 200 companies in this process, from all over Italy and from every sector.

26 companies have been selected by Intesa Sanpaolo, a sign of the confidence and willingness to undertake solid training courses to deal with the new economic recovery scenario and be supported by the expert and technical advice of the strongest and most important partners in Italy. The SMEs come from 12 regions of Italy with a particular concentration in the centre-south,which accounts for 40% of those signed up, and belong to different industrial sectors of economic excellence with an aggregate turnover of over €1 billion. From today the companies involved will have the possibility to access integrated services and a network of international professionals and investors to make it easy for them to access to the capital market.

Like previous editions, this new edition will be digital and will follow a two-yeartraining process with webinars dedicated to "Strategy and Finance" modules and workshops on various cross- company topics including extraordinary finance and internationalisation in line with the areas of intervention of "Motore Italia", the strategic programme launched by Intesa Sanpaolo to relaunch small and medium-sized enterprises. Focus also on sustainability in the social and governance domains, with the aim of demonstrating how the correct implementation of ESG practices is useful for ensuring long-termgrowth as well as improving attractiveness to the financial community and simulating listing processes.

Anna Roscio, Executive Director Sales&Marketing Imprese Intesa Sanpaolo: "With this first edition of 2021 we consolidate the important collaboration with ELITE and Confindustria and renew our support to SMEs that intend to seize the opportunities that this growth process is able to offer. The new session involves 26 new SMEs that aim to improve their domestic and international competitiveness in a market context characterised by the first clear signs of recovery on the economic front and confident of the stimuli coming from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, in support of which Intesa Sanpaolo acts as a point of reference for sustainable and inclusive growth".