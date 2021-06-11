PRESS RELEASE
INTESA SANPAOLO: 26 SMES IN THE FIRST ELITE LOUNGE
-
From today 26 companies from 12 regions on the path of financial acceleration in collaboration with ELITE and Piccola Industria Confindustria
-
Aggregate revenues of more than €1 billion
-
Roughly 200 companies have been selected in 3 years
Milan, 10 June 2021 - The first Intesa Sanpaolo ELITE Lounge of 2021 kicks off today, testifying to the dynamic nature of Italian business in this phase of the country's recovery. The initiative is part of the wider partnership between Italy's leading banking group, ELITE and Piccola Industria Confindustria, to support SMEs in training programmes, growth in size and opening to the capital market. In the three years since the first Lounge, Intesa Sanpaolo has supported around 200 companies in this process, from all over Italy and from every sector.
26 companies have been selected by Intesa Sanpaolo, a sign of the confidence and willingness to undertake solid training courses to deal with the new economic recovery scenario and be supported by the expert and technical advice of the strongest and most important partners in Italy. The SMEs come from 12 regions of Italy with a particular concentration in the centre-south,which accounts for 40% of those signed up, and belong to different industrial sectors of economic excellence with an aggregate turnover of over €1 billion. From today the companies involved will have the possibility to access integrated services and a network of international professionals and investors to make it easy for them to access to the capital market.
Like previous editions, this new edition will be digital and will follow a two-yeartraining process with webinars dedicated to "Strategy and Finance" modules and workshops on various cross- company topics including extraordinary finance and internationalisation in line with the areas of intervention of "Motore Italia", the strategic programme launched by Intesa Sanpaolo to relaunch small and medium-sized enterprises. Focus also on sustainability in the social and governance domains, with the aim of demonstrating how the correct implementation of ESG practices is useful for ensuring long-termgrowth as well as improving attractiveness to the financial community and simulating listing processes.
Anna Roscio, Executive Director Sales&Marketing Imprese Intesa Sanpaolo: "With this first edition of 2021 we consolidate the important collaboration with ELITE and Confindustria and renew our support to SMEs that intend to seize the opportunities that this growth process is able to offer. The new session involves 26 new SMEs that aim to improve their domestic and international competitiveness in a market context characterised by the first clear signs of recovery on the economic front and confident of the stimuli coming from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, in support of which Intesa Sanpaolo acts as a point of reference for sustainable and inclusive growth".
Marta Testi, Managing Director, ELITE: "The strategic collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo will once again give a group of ambitious companies with a strong propensity for growth the chance to be part of an international network able to provide them with the tools they need to grow. ELITE's mission has always been to connect those who do business with capital for growth by providing alternative finance tools to enrich the sources of funding, while planning their managerial and strategic development with great attention to sustainability, skills and technological progress, elements that are necessary especially in a historic moment like the present one".
The 26 companies in the first Intesa Sanpaolo ELITE Lounge 2021:
|
|
Company
|
|
Website
|
|
Sector
|
|
Region
|
|
AB ANALITICA SRL
|
|
www.abanalitica.com
|
|
Biotechnology
|
|
Veneto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARISTONCAVI S.P.A.
|
|
www.aristoncavi.com
|
|
Electronics and electrical
|
|
Veneto
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUTO UNO- S.R.L.
|
|
www.gruppoautouno.it
|
|
Cars and components
|
|
Campania
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CICLI LOMBARDO S.P.A.
|
|
www.lombardobikes.com
|
|
Leisure Time
|
|
Sicily
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONCLIMA S.R.L.
|
|
www.conclima.net
|
|
Diversified industry
|
|
Emilia-Romagna
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CROCCO - S.P.A.
|
|
www.crocco.com
|
|
General Industry
|
|
Veneto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DALLAN S.P.A.
|
|
www.dallan.com
|
|
Industrial Engineering
|
|
Veneto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ECOSERVIM SRL
|
|
www.ecoservim.it
|
|
DIY articles for sale
|
|
Emilia-Romagna
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEONORA BONUCCI S.R.L.
|
|
www.eleonorabonucci.com
|
|
Clothing and accessories
|
|
Lazio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERGO MECCANICA - S.R.L.
|
|
www.ergomeccanica.com
|
|
Oil services and equipment
|
|
Lombardy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENERALE PREFABBRICATI
|
|
www.generaleprefabbricatispa.com
|
|
Construction and materials
|
|
Umbria
|
|
SOCIETA' PER AZIONI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GIOVE S.P.A.
|
|
www.lampogroup.it
|
|
Real estate and buildings, tourism
|
|
Veneto
|
|
|
|
and catering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I.B.G. S.P.A.
|
|
www.chin8neri.it
|
|
Beverage
|
|
Lombardy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAVOROPIU' S.P.A. AGENZIA
|
|
www.lavoropiu.it
|
|
Support services
|
|
Emilia-Romagna
|
|
PER IL LAVORO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANELLI IMPRESA S.R.L.
|
|
www.manelli.eu
|
|
Construction and materials
|
|
Apulia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O.M.G. S.R.L. OFFICINE
|
|
www.omgsrl.com
|
|
General mechanical work
|
|
Piedmont
|
|
MECCANICHE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OM LOG S.P.A.
|
|
www.omlog.com
|
|
Personal property
|
|
Lombardy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLASTITALIA S.P.A
|
|
www.plastitaliaspa.com
|
|
Diversified industry
|
|
Sicily
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RICHETTI S.P.A.
|
|
www.richetti.it
|
|
Food products
|
|
Sicily
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SERISTUDIO S.P.A.
|
|
www.seristudio.com
|
|
Diversified industry
|
|
Liguria
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SYSTEM HOUSE S.R.L.
|
|
www.systemhouse.it
|
|
Telecommunications
|
|
Lazio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T.E.A. TEK S.R.L.
|
|
www.teatek.it
|
|
Construction and materials
|
|
Campania
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TECHFEM S.P.A.
|
|
www.techfem.it
|
|
Oil services and equipment
|
|
Marches
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TECNA S.P.A.
|
|
www.tecna.net
|
|
Electronics and electrical
|
|
Emilia-Romagna
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TEXOL S.R.L.
|
|
www.texol.it
|
|
General Industry
|
|
Abruzzo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VALMED S.R.L.
|
|
www.valmedsrl.com
|
|
Healthcare
|
|
Lombardy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRESS INFORMATION
Intesa Sanpaolo
Media Relations Banca dei Territori e Media locali stampa@intesasanpaolo.com https://group.intesasanpaolo.com/it/sala-stampa/news
2
Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo is the leading Bank in Italy and one of the soundest and most profitable banks in Europe. It offers commercial, corporate investment banking, asset management and insurance services. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group has approximately 13.5 million customers in Italy who are assisted through both digital and traditional channels and 7.1 million customers abroad with subsidiaries operating in commercial banking in 12 countries in Central Eastern Europe and Middle Eastern and North African areas and an international network of specialists in support of corporate customers across 25 countries. Intesa Sanpaolo is recognized as one of the most sustainable banks in the world. For the Group, creating value means being a driver for growth, for the benefit of both society and the economy. As regards the environment, the Group has set up a 6-billion-euro fund for the circular economy. Intesa Sanpaolo supports major economic inclusion and poverty reduction projects, including an impact fund of 1.5 billion euro for loans available to social groups who struggle to access credit. Intesa Sanpaolo has a high level of involvement in cultural initiatives, organised by the Bank or in collaboration with other entities in Italy and further afield. These include permanent and temporary exhibitions showcasing the Bank's impressive artistic heritage at the Gallerie d'Italia, the Group's museums located in Milan, Naples, Vicenza and soon Turin.
Web site: group.intesasanpaolo.com| News: https://group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/newsroom/news| Twitter:
@intesasanpaolo | Facebook: @intesasanpaolo | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/intesa-sanpaolo|
Instagram: @intesasanpaolo
3
Disclaimer
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:25:01 UTC.