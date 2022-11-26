Intesa Sanpaolo: 28 SMEs in the third Elite Lounge 2022
INTESA SANPAOLO: 28 SMEs IN THE THIRD ELITE LOUNGE 2022
From today 28 companies from 11 regions on the path of financial acceleration in collaboration with ELITE
Focus on business growth and development opportunities offered by globalisation, strategic innovation, business culture and good governance
In four years, over 300 companies, including 60 start-ups, have been identified by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.
Milan, 26 November 2022- The third Intesa Sanpaolo ELITE Lounge of 2022 is under way, bearing witness to the dynamic nature of Italian business in a continuously changing market context. The initiative is part of the broader partnership between Italy's leading banking group and ELITE, the ecosystem that helps small andmedium-sizedenterprises to grow and access private and public capital markets. In the four years since the first Lounge, Intesa Sanpaolo has supported more than 300 companies in this process, from all over Italy and operating in every sector.
A total of 28 small and medium-sizedcompanies have been selected by Intesa Sanpaolo in this new edition of the programme, a sign of confidence and willingness to undertake solid training initiatives to tackle a changing economic scenario, including in light of the resources made available under the NRRP. The SMES, which by participating will be able to benefit from the expert, technical advice of the most solid, important partners in Italy, come from 11 regions of Italy, of which more than a third from the South, and belong to various industrial sectors of excellence in the national economy, including mechanics, technology, agribusiness and construction. By taking part in the programme, the companies involved will have the possibility to access integrated services and a network of international professionals and investors to make it easy for them to access to the capital market.
The training programme includes transversal teaching modules linked to business growth and development paths through globalisation, strategic innovation, business culture, good governance and obtaining the right financial resources, also in line with the areas of intervention of Motore Italia, the strategic programme run by Intesa Sanpaolo to re-launch small and medium enterprises and with the more than €410 billion to be made available by Inte sa Sanpaolo from now to 2026, in support of achievement of the goals of the NRRP, of which270 allocated to companiesand of these 120 specifically to SMEs.
A total of over €32 billion has been allocated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group to support Italian companies andmicro-enterprises in coping with the energy crisis and the environment resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.
Anna Roscio,Executive Director Sales & Marketing SMEs Intesa Sanpaolo: "Once again in this latest 2022 edition, we are seeing a significant number of registrations from all over Italy and interested sectors of the economy, underscoring the dynamism of Italian companies which, at grips with an ever- changing economic environment, are increasingly driven by a desire for development and innovation.
Together with ELITE, we are supporting this ambition by offering a way to expand opportunities for sustainable growth, to foster competitiveness in international markets, size growth and investment drive. The considerable resources made available thanks to the NRRP go in this direction and come in addition to the more than €410 billion in disbursem ents, of which €270 billion for businesses, that Intesa Sanpaolo plans to make between now and 2026 and the recent support of €32 billion made available to businesses and micro-enterprises to cope with the energy crisis and the circumstances brought about by the conflict in Ukraine."
Marta Testi, CEO, ELITE: "Today it is an honour for us to welcome 28 companies to join the more than 1,300 companies already part of ELITE. For us 2022 was an important year because we celebrated our first 10 years, and closing this year with a group of entrepreneurs like that which we are presenting today is the best way to celebrate this milestone. The collaboration between ELITE and Intesa Sanpaolo is an example of how finance and business, if properly balanced, can create a virtuous circle with positive impacts on the real economy. In just four years, more than 300 companies have joined ELITE thanks to this strategic partnership that has also dedicated resources of €150 million through the ELITE Intesa Sanpaolo Basket Bond® prog ramme. Our common goal is to accelerate their growth and create value by connecting them with new skills, capital and other companies already in ELITE with which they can grow their business. We hope that ELITE will be a virtuous environment for these companies and that it can contribute to their management skills, performance and consolidation of new skills, in the certainty that finance is not an end, but merely a means to turn ideas into successful companies."
The 28 companies in the third edition of Intesa Sanpaolo ELITE Lounge 2022 are:
