    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
11:40 2022-11-25 am EST
2.159 EUR   -0.07%
Intesa Sanpaolo: 28 SMEs in the third Elite Lounge 2022

11/26/2022 | 10:35am EST
PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: 28 SMEs IN THE THIRD ELITE LOUNGE 2022

  • From today 28 companies from 11 regions on the path of financial acceleration in collaboration with ELITE
  • Focus on business growth and development opportunities offered by globalisation, strategic innovation, business culture and good governance
  • In four years, over 300 companies, including 60 start-ups, have been identified by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.

Milan, 26 November 2022 - The third Intesa Sanpaolo ELITE Lounge of 2022 is under way, bearing witness to the dynamic nature of Italian business in a continuously changing market context. The initiative is part of the broader partnership between Italy's leading banking group and ELITE, the ecosystem that helps small and medium-sizedenterprises to grow and access private and public capital markets. In the four years since the first Lounge, Intesa Sanpaolo has supported more than 300 companies in this process, from all over Italy and operating in every sector.

A total of 28 small and medium-sizedcompanies have been selected by Intesa Sanpaolo in this new edition of the programme, a sign of confidence and willingness to undertake solid training initiatives to tackle a changing economic scenario, including in light of the resources made available under the NRRP. The SMES, which by participating will be able to benefit from the expert, technical advice of the most solid, important partners in Italy, come from 11 regions of Italy, of which more than a third from the South, and belong to various industrial sectors of excellence in the national economy, including mechanics, technology, agribusiness and construction. By taking part in the programme, the companies involved will have the possibility to access integrated services and a network of international professionals and investors to make it easy for them to access to the capital market.

The training programme includes transversal teaching modules linked to business growth and development paths through globalisation, strategic innovation, business culture, good governance and obtaining the right financial resources, also in line with the areas of intervention of Motore Italia, the strategic programme run by Intesa Sanpaolo to re-launch small and medium enterprises and with the more than €410 billion to be made available by Inte sa Sanpaolo from now to 2026, in support of achievement of the goals of the NRRP, of which 270 allocated to companies and of these 120 specifically to SMEs.

A total of over €32 billion has been allocated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group to support Italian companies and micro-enterprises in coping with the energy crisis and the environment resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

Anna Roscio, Executive Director Sales & Marketing SMEs Intesa Sanpaolo: "Once again in this latest 2022 edition, we are seeing a significant number of registrations from all over Italy and interested sectors of the economy, underscoring the dynamism of Italian companies which, at grips with an ever- changing economic environment, are increasingly driven by a desire for development and innovation.

Together with ELITE, we are supporting this ambition by offering a way to expand opportunities for sustainable growth, to foster competitiveness in international markets, size growth and investment drive. The considerable resources made available thanks to the NRRP go in this direction and come in addition to the more than €410 billion in disbursem ents, of which €270 billion for businesses, that Intesa Sanpaolo plans to make between now and 2026 and the recent support of €32 billion made available to businesses and micro-enterprises to cope with the energy crisis and the circumstances brought about by the conflict in Ukraine."

Marta Testi, CEO, ELITE: "Today it is an honour for us to welcome 28 companies to join the more than 1,300 companies already part of ELITE. For us 2022 was an important year because we celebrated our first 10 years, and closing this year with a group of entrepreneurs like that which we are presenting today is the best way to celebrate this milestone. The collaboration between ELITE and Intesa Sanpaolo is an example of how finance and business, if properly balanced, can create a virtuous circle with positive impacts on the real economy. In just four years, more than 300 companies have joined ELITE thanks to this strategic partnership that has also dedicated resources of €150 million through the ELITE Intesa Sanpaolo Basket Bond® prog ramme. Our common goal is to accelerate their growth and create value by connecting them with new skills, capital and other companies already in ELITE with which they can grow their business. We hope that ELITE will be a virtuous environment for these companies and that it can contribute to their management skills, performance and consolidation of new skills, in the certainty that finance is not an end, but merely a means to turn ideas into successful companies."

The 28 companies in the third edition of Intesa Sanpaolo ELITE Lounge 2022 are:

COMPANY NAME

SECTOR

REGION REGISTERED

WEBSITE

OFFICE

3A DEI FRATELLI ANTONINI SPA

Trade

VENETO

https://3asport.it/

ACERBIS ITALIA SPA

Rubber Plastic

LOMBARDY

https://www.acerbis.com/it

ALLNET.ITALIA SPA

Wholesale distribution of computers and

EMILIA ROMAGNA

https://www.allnet-italia.it/

computer peripheral equipment

AURORE DEVELOPMENT SPA

Open-air tourism, campsites

VENETO

www.capasquali.it

AUTHOS SPA

Automotive

PIEDMONT

https://www.authos.it/

CAMPUSTORE SRL

Education

VENETO

www.campustore.it

CANTINE ERMES

Production of table wines and quality

SICILY

www.cantineermes.it

wines

CEP SRL

Metal industry

SICILY

www.cepsrl.it

Design and implementation of energy

COESA SRL

efficiency measures for individuals and

PIEDMONT

www.coesaenergy.it

public authorities.

2

COSTRUZIONI BAROZZI SPA

Construction, renovation of buildings of

PUGLIA

https://cobarspa.it/

historical interest

DI COSTA SPA

Production of cocoa, chocolate, sweets

SICILY

www.dicosta.com/

ELEVATEUR SRL

Rental of construction and civil

CAMPANIA

www.elevateur.it

engineering machinery and equipment

ELLECI SPA

Kitchens and bathrooms

LAZIO

www.elleci.com

F.I.V.E. BIANCHI SPA

Metal-working

LOMBARDY

https://www.bianchi.com/it/

FOMET SPA

Chemistry - Manufacture of fertilisers

VENETO

https://www.fomet.it/it/

and nitrogen compounds

GEOCART SPA

Aerospace

BASILICATA

www.geocartspa.it

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY GROUP SRL

Plant and constructions

LAZIO

www.horizontg.com

IDAL GROUP SPA

General mechanics

CAMPANIA

www.idalgroup.it

INOX MARKET SERVICE SPA

Metal forging, drawing, stamping and

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

https://www.inoxmarketservice.com

forming industry; powder metallurgy

MIONETTO SPA

Production of sparkling wine and other

VENETO

https://it.mionetto.com/it

special wines

NTE PROCESS SRL

Process engineering, industrial plants and

LOMBARDY

www.nte-process.com

automation

NWG SPA

Wholesale of electrical equipment for

TUSCANY

https://www.nwgenergia.it/

industrial installations

OLEARIA CLEMENTE SRL

Olive oil

PUGLIA

www.oleariaclemenet.it

PULEO SPA

Metal-working

SICILY

https://www.puleoitalia.com/

Wholesale distribution of computers,

REKORDATA SRL

computer equipment, peripherals and

PIEDMONT

https://www.rekordata.it/

software

SACME SPA

Plastics

VENETO

www.sacme.it

SALUMIFICIO SOSIO

Food

LOMBARDY

www.labresaoladebaita.it

TERSAN PUGLIA SPA

Waste treatment

PUGLIA

https://www.tersan.it/

3

Press information

Intesa Sanpaolo

Media Relations Territorial Bank and Local Media stampa@intesasanpaolo.comhttps://group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/newsroom

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo is Italy's leading banking group - serving families, businesses and the real economy - with a significant international presence. Intesa Sanpaolo's distinctive business model makes it a European leader in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory, highly focused on digital and fintech. An efficient and resilient Bank, it benefits from its wholly-owned product factories in asset management and insurance. The Group's strong ESG commitment includes providing €115 billion in impact lending b y 2025 to communities and for the green transition, and €500 million in contributions to support people most in need, positioning Intesa Sanpaolo as a world leader in terms of social impact. Intesa Sanpaolo is committed to Net Zero by 2030 for its own emissions and by 2050 for its loan and investment portfolios. An engaged patron of Italian culture, Intesa Sanpaolo has created its own network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia , to host the bank's artistic heritage and as a venue for prestigious cultural projects.

News: group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/newsroom/news

Twitter: twitter.com/intesasanpaolo

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/intesa-sanpaolo

4

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 15:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
