Intesa Sanpaolo: Bloomberg Gender Equality Index score remains above global industry average

01/28/2022 | 08:43am EST
PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: BLOOMBERG GENDER EQUALITY INDEX SCORE

REMAINS ABOVE GLOBAL INDUSTRY AVERAGE

  • Included for the fifth consecutive year out of more than 11,700 listed companies analysed
  • Intesa Sanpaolo scored 82%, above the global financial sector average (72%) and the average for Italian companies (75%)
  • Group's commitment to gender equality recognised once again

Turin/Milan, 26 January 2022 - Intesa Sanpaolo was included for the fifth consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) 2022 - a thematic index on gender equality launched by Bloomberg in 2018 - with a score of 82.39%, well above the global financial sector average of72.69% and that of companies based in Italy of 74.97%. Out of more than 11,700 companies listed on the world's major stock exchanges, 418 companies from 45 countries were included.

The index cuts across all business sectors and globally analyses the performance of major listed companies in promoting and supporting gender equality. The five metrics on which Bloomberg's index measured companies are: female leadership and talent development, equal pay, inclusive culture, policies to prevent and combat sexual harassment, and recognition as a brand that promotes gender equality in society.

The positioning is the result of Intesa Sanpaolo's ESG commitment in terms of diversity and inclusion through a dedicated structure reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer Paola Angeletti, tasked with fostering a culture of inclusion, encouraging respect, meritocracy and the value of diversity for all the Group's people. There are also numerous initiatives by the Group to support women, families and female entrepreneurs.

Intesa Sanpaolo was recognised by Refinitiv's Diversity and Inclusion Index 2021 as the first bank in Europe among the 100 most inclusive and diversity-conscious workplaces and was among the first in Europe to obtain the prestigious Gender Equality European & International Standard (GEEIS- Diversity) certification on diversity and inclusion.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo is a wealth management & protection company, Italy's leading bank and one of the most solid and profitable bank groups in Europe. It offers commercial, corporate investment banking, private banking, asset management and insurance services. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group has approximately 13.5 million customers in Italy and 7.1 million customers abroad through commercial banking subsidiaries in 12 countries in Central-Eastern Europe and Middle East and North Africa as well an international network to support corporate customers across 25 countries. Intesa Sanpaolo is recognized as one of the most sustainable banks in the world and is committed to becoming a reference model in terms of sustainability and social and cultural responsibility. Intesa Sanpaolo supports major economic inclusion and poverty

reduction projects, including a €1.5 billion impact fund for loans to social groups who struggle to access credit. The Group has a €6 billion fund dedicated to the circular economy. The Group is also deeply involved in cultural initiatives in Italy and further afield, with the aim of preserving, promoting and sharing Italy's historical and artistic heritage, also thanks to permanent and temporary exhibitions hosted at the Gallerie d'Italia, Intesa Sanpaolo's museums located in Milan, Naples, Vicenza and, soon, Turin.

