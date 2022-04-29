PRESS RELEASE
INTESA SANPAOLO: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS CARLO MESSINA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO
Turin - Milan, 29 April 2022 - The Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo, which was elected at the Shareholders' Meeting held today, met on the same day and unanimously decided to appoint Carlo Messina as Managing Director and CEO, conferring on him the powers necessary and appropriate to ensure consistent management of the Company.
group.intesasanpaolo.com
Disclaimer
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:08 UTC.