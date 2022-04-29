PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS CARLO MESSINA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO

Turin - Milan, 29 April 2022 - The Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo, which was elected at the Shareholders' Meeting held today, met on the same day and unanimously decided to appoint Carlo Messina as Managing Director and CEO, conferring on him the powers necessary and appropriate to ensure consistent management of the Company.

