(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Thursday that it has supported the growth of innovative food-tech startup Fasta, founded in Parma, with a EUR300,000 convertible investment with a 7-year term, which includes the bank's option to enter the company's share capital.

Fasta has developed a new technology that makes it possible to prepare a pasta dish with sauce in three minutes, guaranteeing long shelf life and high product quality.

Convertible Enterprise is a medium- to long-term financing created by Intesa Sanpaolo to finance the startup or development plans of startups already operating in a venture capital context.

"Intesa Sanpaolo," reads the bank's statement, "is ready to support the growth of startups with projects with high innovation content also by facilitating their access to investors, corporate customers and banking products and services, as it does for example through its Up2Stars program.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock is just below par at EUR2.64 per share.

