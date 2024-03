By Mauro Orru

Intesa Sanpaolo said it had received the green light from the European Central Bank to buy back up to 1.7 billion euros ($1.86 billion) of shares.

The Italian bank said Monday that the buyback, to be submitted for approval at the upcoming ordinary shareholders' meeting, would launch in June.

