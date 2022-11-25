PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: MoU WITH PAM, the PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY OF THE MEDITERRANEAN

Naples, 25 November 2022 - Intesa Sanpaolo and PAM, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate and create synergies in fields of common interest such as to promote access to funding, higher education, cultural exchange in the finance sector, sustainability and international cooperation in trading in the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions. The goal is to contribute to the growth and development of relations, countries and societies.

Intesa Sanpaolo is the sole Italian banking group having signed this agreement with PAM, to cooperate also in implementing internships and student exchanges to strengthen their skills and to facilitate their integration into the labor market.

The Mediterranean assumes an increasingly strategic role as a large contact area between Asia, Africa and Europe, with a strong potential of further growth. Italy, particularly its south, thanks also to its geographical position, represents a natural hub in cultural and commercial relations for the entire area.

Marco Elio Rottigni, Chief of International Subsidiary Banks Division stated: "Through our International Subsidiary Banks Division, Intesa Sanpaolo has a strong presence in the Mediterranean Area where it runs over 950 branches operating in commercial banking in 12 countries in Central Eastern Europe and North Africa, serving 7 million retail customers. Intesa Sanpaolo, as one of the leading banking groups in the region, enjoys of its privileged position and best practices and is particularly glad and proud to cooperate with PAM in common projects and activities."

On. Gennaro Migliore, President Emeritus of PAM stated: "Fostering financial and economic integration will be crucial to support the long-termgrowth and stability of our regions. Our Assembly has always been committed to doing so, and this MoU represents another milestone in this direction. I want to sincerely thank our friends at Intesa Sanpaolo. We will work side by side for a better integrated and more sustainable Euro- Mediterranean and Gulf region".

