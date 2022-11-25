Advanced search
Intesa Sanpaolo : MoU with PAM, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
PU
05:03aIntesa sanpaolo spa - mou to promote international cooperation i…
RE
05:01aIntesa sanpaolo spa - signs mou with parliamentary assembly of t…
RE
Intesa Sanpaolo: MoU with PAM, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

11/25/2022 | 09:04am EST

11/25/2022 | 09:04am EST
PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: MoU WITH PAM, the PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY OF THE MEDITERRANEAN

Naples, 25 November 2022 - Intesa Sanpaolo and PAM, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate and create synergies in fields of common interest such as to promote access to funding, higher education, cultural exchange in the finance sector, sustainability and international cooperation in trading in the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions. The goal is to contribute to the growth and development of relations, countries and societies.

Intesa Sanpaolo is the sole Italian banking group having signed this agreement with PAM, to cooperate also in implementing internships and student exchanges to strengthen their skills and to facilitate their integration into the labor market.

The Mediterranean assumes an increasingly strategic role as a large contact area between Asia, Africa and Europe, with a strong potential of further growth. Italy, particularly its south, thanks also to its geographical position, represents a natural hub in cultural and commercial relations for the entire area.

Marco Elio Rottigni, Chief of International Subsidiary Banks Division stated: "Through our International Subsidiary Banks Division, Intesa Sanpaolo has a strong presence in the Mediterranean Area where it runs over 950 branches operating in commercial banking in 12 countries in Central Eastern Europe and North Africa, serving 7 million retail customers. Intesa Sanpaolo, as one of the leading banking groups in the region, enjoys of its privileged position and best practices and is particularly glad and proud to cooperate with PAM in common projects and activities."

On. Gennaro Migliore, President Emeritus of PAM stated: "Fostering financial and economic integration will be crucial to support the long-termgrowth and stability of our regions. Our Assembly has always been committed to doing so, and this MoU represents another milestone in this direction. I want to sincerely thank our friends at Intesa Sanpaolo. We will work side by side for a better integrated and more sustainable Euro- Mediterranean and Gulf region".

*****

PAM, the international parliamentary organization and Permanent Observer at the United Nations General Assembly, brings together 31 members parliaments from the Euro- Mediterranean and Gulf regions to discuss the most pressing common challenges, humanitarian crises, economic integration, trade and investments, job creation, climate change, education, human rights, and inter-faith dialogue. Through PAM, its Members engage in productive discussions, share legislative experience, and work towards constructive approaches on key issues, often achieving political consensus.

Intesa Sanpaolo is one of the top banking groups in Europe with a significant international presence. Its distinctive business model makes it a European leader in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory, highly focused on digital and fintech. An efficient and resilient Bank, it benefits from its wholly-owned product factories in asset management and insurance. Intesa Sanpaolo has a world-classposition in Social Impact and strong focus on climate. Its strong ESG commitment includes providing €115 billion in impact lending by 2025 to communities and for the green transition, and €500 million in contributions to support people most in need, positioning Intesa Sanpaolo as a world leader in terms of social impact. Intesa Sanpaolo is committed to Net Zero by 2030 for its own emissions and by 2050 for its loan and investment portfolios. An engaged patron of Italian culture, Intesa Sanpaolo has created its own network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia, to host the bank's artistic heritage and as a venue for prestigious cultural projects.

News: group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/newsroom/news

Twitter: @intesasanpaolo

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/intesa-sanpaolo

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 14:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
