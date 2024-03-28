By Pierre Bertrand

Intesa Sanpaolo named a new chief financial officer as part of the Italian bank outlining a new organizational structure, which will take effect next month.

Luca Bocca, who has been named the next CFO, previously served as deputy chief financial officer, a role that will now be taken by Alessandro Lolli, the bank said.

Long-time CFO Stefano Del Punta will support the bank's CEO, Carlo Messina, as a senior advisor, Intesa added.

The appointment comes as Intesa Sanpaolo implements a new organizational structure, which will take effect next Tuesday and will include an oversight unit consolidating the bank's wealth management activities, a new governance area focused on ESG issues and a new unit dedicated to charting the bank's future, the bank said.

The new wealth management structure will be led by Tommaso Corcos, while Paola Angeletti will be new chief sustainability officer tasked with strategic direction on sustainability issues, activity planning and monitoring.

Nicola Maria Fioravanti will lead the new chief governance, operating and transformation division, the bank said.

