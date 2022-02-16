Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo, Nextalia to Create Education Company

02/16/2022 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Milan-based asset manager Nextalia SGR SpA said late Tuesday they had agreed to create a new education, training and digital-learning company.

The Italian bank said it will take a 20% stake in the new company, called Digit'Ed, which will target both the corporate and the consumer segment, while Nextalia will control the company.

Multi-year agreements are to be concluded for the exclusive provision of training products and services to both Intesa Sanpaolo employees and customers, the bank said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 0249ET

All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
02/15INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : and Nextalia together to create DIGIT'ED, a leading player in digi..
PU
02/15INTESA SANPAOLO : long-term incentive plans
PU
02/15INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
02/15Italy's BPER Banca clinches deal to buy Carige
RE
02/14Italy's Intesa Selects Thought Machine For New Digital Bank With $54 Million Investment
MT
02/14Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo teams up with Thought Machine in digital push
RE
02/14
CI
02/11INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
02/09Italy's Fineco posts record profit
RE
02/08Italy's Banco BPM swings to Q4 profit, beating expectations
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 696 M 23 516 M 23 516 M
Net income 2021 4 279 M 4 862 M 4 862 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 6,82%
Capitalization 55 310 M 62 845 M 62 845 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 97 600
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 2,85 €
Average target price 3,06 €
Spread / Average Target 7,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.25.46%62 845
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.70%455 511
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.42%386 040
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%255 294
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.68%226 853
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.11%202 795