Intesa Sanpaolo, Nextalia to Create Education Company

By Ed Frankl



Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Milan-based asset manager Nextalia SGR SpA said late Tuesday they had agreed to create a new education, training and digital-learning company.

The Italian bank said it will take a 20% stake in the new company, called Digit'Ed, which will target both the corporate and the consumer segment, while Nextalia will control the company.

Multi-year agreements are to be concluded for the exclusive provision of training products and services to both Intesa Sanpaolo employees and customers, the bank said.

