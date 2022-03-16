Intesa Sanpaolo Outlines Exposure to Russia, Ukraine

By Cecilia Butini



Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said Wednesday that its loan exposure to Russia and Ukraine stands at 5.1 billion euros ($5.59 billion), and that its exposure to sanctioned individuals is EUR200 million.

The Italian bank said that loans to Russian customers account for about 1% of its total customer loans.

"Almost all these loans expire by 2027 and thus within the aforementioned time horizon envisaged in the energy plan launched by the European Commission with 'REPowerEU'," the company said.

Intesa is conducting a strategic review of its presence in Russia, it said earlier this month.

