    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
Intesa Sanpaolo Outlines Exposure to Russia, Ukraine

03/16/2022 | 09:33am EDT
By Cecilia Butini

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said Wednesday that its loan exposure to Russia and Ukraine stands at 5.1 billion euros ($5.59 billion), and that its exposure to sanctioned individuals is EUR200 million.

The Italian bank said that loans to Russian customers account for about 1% of its total customer loans.

"Almost all these loans expire by 2027 and thus within the aforementioned time horizon envisaged in the energy plan launched by the European Commission with 'REPowerEU'," the company said.

Intesa is conducting a strategic review of its presence in Russia, it said earlier this month.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-22 0932ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 5.18% 2.1115 Delayed Quote.-11.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.25% 108.707 Delayed Quote.60.73%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 696 M 22 661 M 22 661 M
Net income 2021 4 279 M 4 686 M 4 686 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,29x
Yield 2021 9,84%
Capitalization 38 928 M 42 624 M 42 624 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 97 600
Free-Float -
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 2,01 €
Average target price 2,99 €
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-11.70%42 624
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.34%391 188
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-6.72%334 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.68%241 235
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%177 393