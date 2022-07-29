Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : 2022 Half-Yearly Results

ISP delivered excellent operating performance, thanks to a well-diversified and resilient business model

€3.3bn H1 Net income excluding €1.1bn provisions/writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure, the best first half since 2008

€2,354m H1 stated Net income (€1,330m in Q2), thanks to the highest-ever Operating income and Operating margin

Strong acceleration of Net interest income in Q2 (+6.9% vs Q1)

Q2 the best quarter ever for Insurance income, coupled with resilient Commissions despite negative market performance

Solid performance in financial market activities, once again a natural hedge to the impact from volatility on our fee-based business

Strong decrease in Operating costs (-2.5% vs 1H21(1)) with Cost/Income ratio down to 47.5%

€4.1bn gross NPL stock reduction in H1 (€3.2bn in Q2)

Lowest-ever NPL stock and ratios, with gross NPL ratio at 1.8% and net NPL ratio at 1.0%(2)

Zero-NPL Bank status driving low underlying Cost of risk (27bps(3))

Execution of the 2022-2025 Business Plan proceeding at full speed, with key industrial initiatives well underway:

fully equipped to continue succeeding in the future