Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:59 2022-07-29 am EDT
1.749 EUR   +2.53%
07:55aIntesa Sanpaolo Beat 2Q Expectations on Higher Net Interest Income
DJ
07:48aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : 2022 Half-Yearly Results
PU
07:19aINTESA SANPAOLO : consolidated results as at 30 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : 2022 Half-Yearly Results

07/29/2022 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1H22 Results

An excellent first half in a challenging environment

Fully focused on executing the 2022-2025 Business Plan

A strong bank for a sustainable world

July 29, 2022

ISP delivered excellent operating performance, thanks to a well-diversified and resilient business model

€3.3bn H1 Net income excluding €1.1bn provisions/writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure, the best first half since 2008

€2,354m H1 stated Net income (€1,330m in Q2), thanks to the highest-ever Operating income and Operating margin

Strong acceleration of Net interest income in Q2 (+6.9% vs Q1)

Q2 the best quarter ever for Insurance income, coupled with resilient Commissions despite negative market performance

Solid performance in financial market activities, once again a natural hedge to the impact from volatility on our fee-based business

Strong decrease in Operating costs (-2.5% vs 1H21(1)) with Cost/Income ratio down to 47.5%

€4.1bn gross NPL stock reduction in H1 (€3.2bn in Q2)

Lowest-ever NPL stock and ratios, with gross NPL ratio at 1.8% and net NPL ratio at 1.0%(2)

Zero-NPL Bank status driving low underlying Cost of risk (27bps(3))

Execution of the 2022-2025 Business Plan proceeding at full speed, with key industrial initiatives well underway:

fully equipped to continue succeeding in the future

  1. Data redetermined considering, on the basis of management accounts, the reallocation of the contribution of branches sold in 1H21 to Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, the full line-by-line consolidation of Assicurazioni Vita (former Aviva Vita), Lombarda Vita and Cargeas Assicurazioni (not considering, on the basis of management accounts, the contribution of branches sold in 1H21), and the effects of the acquisition of the REYL Group
  2. According to EBA definition
  3. Annualised excluding €1.1bn provisions for Russia-Ukraine exposure and €0.3bn release of part of generic provisions conservatively booked in 2020 for COVID-19 impacts (€0.4bn still available)

1

Contents

1H22: excellent operating performance

2022-2025 Business Plan proceeding at full speed

ISP is well equipped for a challenging environment

Final remarks

1H22: the best H1 Net income since 2008 when excluding provisions/writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure

Net income

€ m

3,276

+8.4%

3,023

922

Net impact of

2,566

provisions/

2,266

writedowns for

2,179

Russia-Ukraine

2,004

exposure

1,588

1,690

1,707

1,738

1,402

1,274

2,354

Stated Net

income

720

422

1H09

1H10

1H11

1H12

1H13

1H14

1H15

1H16

1H17

1H18

1H19

1H20

1H21

1H22

H1 performance fully in line with 2022 Business Plan Net income target of >€5bn

when excluding provisions/writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure

3

H1: €3.3bn Net income when excluding provisions/writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure

1H22 P&L € m

Non-motor P&C revenues at €233m (+12% vs

Including €1.1bn provisions

Including €48m in charges

Including €278m Levies

1H21), €278m including credit-linked products

for Russia-Ukraine exposure

for a one-off contribution to

and other charges

10,756

ISP People(3) to mitigate the

concerning the banking

(10)

impact from inflation

industry(5) (€400m pre-tax)

1,323

(3,181)

867

4,529

(1,307)

(623)

5,645

3,276

(1,432)

4,233

20

(1,456)

(423)

2,354

4,047

Net interest income

Net fees and commissions

Insurance income

Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value

Other operating income/expenses

Operating income

Personnel

Administrative

Depreciation

Operating margin

Loan loss provisions

Other charges/gains(2)

Gross income

Taxes

Other(4)

Net income

Net income excl. provisions/ writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure

Δ% vs

2.5

(3.0)

1.5

16.2

n.m.

0.9

(2.8)

(4.0)

2.5

4.2

43.1

n.m.

(1.9)

57.9

14.9

(22.1)

1H21(1)

Largely due to performance fees

Operating costs -2.5%

+8.4% excluding provisions/writedowns for

Russia-Ukraine exposure

Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding

  1. Data redetermined considering, on the basis of management accounts, the reallocation of the contribution of branches sold in 1H21 to Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, the full line-by-line consolidation of Assicurazioni Vita (former Aviva Vita), Lombarda Vita and Cargeas Assicurazioni (not considering, on the basis of management accounts, the contribution of branches sold in 1H21), and the effects of the acquisition of the REYL Group
  2. Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets, Other income (expenses), Income (Loss) from discontinued operations
  3. Excluding managers/manager equivalents
  4. Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives, Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax), Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax), Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets, Minority interests
  5. Including charges for the Resolution Fund: €362m pre-tax (€248m net of tax), our estimated commitment for the year

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
07:55aIntesa Sanpaolo Beat 2Q Expectations on Higher Net Interest Income
DJ
07:48aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : 2022 Half-Yearly Results
PU
07:19aINTESA SANPAOLO : consolidated results as at 30 June 2022
PU
12:39aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise as Investors Find Positives in Blue-Chip Earnings
DJ
07/28Fitch Revises BPER's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BB+'
AQ
07/28Fitch Lifts BPER Banca's Outlook To Positive On Expected Improvement In Core Banking Op..
MT
07/27INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
07/27INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : closes two new transactions with Neva SGR
PU
07/26Italy's FSI fund to invest in payments group BANCOMAT
RE
07/25INTESA SANPAOLO : execution of programme of purchase of own shares for annulment in the pe..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 574 M 20 907 M 20 907 M
Net income 2022 4 013 M 4 078 M 4 078 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 8,84%
Capitalization 33 619 M 34 163 M 34 163 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 96 681
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1,71 €
Average target price 2,56 €
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-24.99%34 163
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%336 692
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.50%267 734
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.91%221 196
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.71%164 311
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 418