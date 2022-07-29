Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : 2022 Half-Yearly Results

An excellent first half in a challenging environment
Fully focused on executing the 2022-2025 Business Plan
A strong bank for a sustainable world
July 29, 2022
ISP delivered excellent operating performance, thanks to a well-diversified and resilient business model
€3.3bn H1 Net income excluding €1.1bn provisions/writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure, the best first half since 2008
€2,354m H1 stated Net income (€1,330m in Q2), thanks to the highest-ever Operating income and Operating margin
Strong acceleration of Net interest income in Q2 (+6.9% vs Q1)
Q2 the best quarter ever for Insurance income, coupled with resilient Commissions despite negative market performance
Solid performance in financial market activities, once again a natural hedge to the impact from volatility on our fee-based business
Strong decrease in Operating costs (-2.5% vs 1H21(1)) with Cost/Income ratio down to 47.5%
€4.1bn gross NPL stock reduction in H1 (€3.2bn in Q2)
Lowest-ever NPL stock and ratios, with gross NPL ratio at 1.8% and net NPL ratio at 1.0%(2)
Zero-NPL Bank status driving low underlying Cost of risk (27bps(3))
Execution of the 2022-2025 Business Plan proceeding at full speed, with key industrial initiatives well underway:
fully equipped to continue succeeding in the future
Data redetermined considering, on the basis of management accounts, the reallocation of the contribution of branches sold in 1H21 to Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, the full line-by-line consolidation of Assicurazioni Vita (former Aviva Vita), Lombarda Vita and Cargeas Assicurazioni (not considering, on the basis of management accounts, the contribution of branches sold in 1H21), and the effects of the acquisition of the REYL Group
According to EBA definition
Annualised excluding €1.1bn provisions for Russia-Ukraine exposure and €0.3bn release of part of generic provisions conservatively booked in 2020 for COVID-19 impacts (€0.4bn still available)
1
1H22: excellent operating performance
2022-2025 Business Plan proceeding at full speed
ISP is well equipped for a challenging environment
Final remarks
1H22: the best H1 Net income since 2008 when excluding provisions/writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure
Net income
€ m
3,276
+8.4%
3,023
922
Net impact of
2,566
provisions/
2,266
writedowns for
2,179
Russia-Ukraine
2,004
exposure
1,588
1,690
1,707
1,738
1,402
1,274
2,354
Stated Net
income
720
422
1H09
1H10
1H11
1H12
1H13
1H14
1H15
1H16
1H17
1H18
1H19
1H20
1H21
1H22
H1 performance fully in line with 2022 Business Plan Net income target of >€5bn
when excluding provisions/writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure
3
H1: €3.3bn Net income when excluding provisions/writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure
1H22 P&L € m
Non-motor P&C revenues at €233m (+12% vs
Including €1.1bn provisions
Including €48m in charges
Including €278m Levies
1H21), €278m including credit-linked products
for Russia-Ukraine exposure
for a one-off contribution to
and other charges
10,756
ISP People(3) to mitigate the
concerning the banking
(10)
impact from inflation
industry(5) (€400m pre-tax)
1,323
(3,181)
867
4,529
(1,307)
(623)
5,645
3,276
(1,432)
4,233
20
(1,456)
(423)
2,354
4,047
Net interest income
Net fees and commissions
Insurance income
Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value
Other operating income/expenses
Operating income
Personnel
Administrative
Depreciation
Operating margin
Loan loss provisions
Other charges/gains(2)
Gross income
Taxes
Other(4)
Net income
Net income excl. provisions/ writedowns for Russia-Ukraine exposure
Δ% vs
2.5
(3.0)
1.5
16.2
n.m.
0.9
(2.8)
(4.0)
2.5
4.2
43.1
n.m.
(1.9)
57.9
14.9
(22.1)
1H21(1)
Largely due to performance fees
Operating costs -2.5%
+8.4% excluding provisions/writedowns for
Russia-Ukraine exposure
Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding
Data redetermined considering, on the basis of management accounts, the reallocation of the contribution of branches sold in 1H21 to Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, the full line-by-line consolidation of Assicurazioni Vita (former Aviva Vita), Lombarda Vita and Cargeas Assicurazioni (not considering, on the basis of management accounts, the contribution of branches sold in 1H21), and the effects of the acquisition of the REYL Group
Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets, Other income (expenses), Income (Loss) from discontinued operations
Excluding managers/manager equivalents
Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives, Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax), Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax), Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets, Minority interests
Including charges for the Resolution Fund: €362m pre-tax (€248m net of tax), our estimated commitment for the year
4
