    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

09/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
NOTICE

relating to the issuance of

EUR Fixed Rate Notes due 10.09.2028

ISIN Code XS2373172548

(the "Notes")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Note Issuance Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 18 June 2021, as updated by the relevant supplement, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes issued is the following:

ISIN Code

Aggregate Nominal Amount

XS2373172548

EUR 3,300,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 6 August 2021.

8 September 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
