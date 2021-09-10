Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE

relating to the issuance of

EUR Fixed Rate Notes due 10.09.2028

ISIN Code XS2373172548

(the "Notes")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Note Issuance Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 18 June 2021, as updated by the relevant supplement, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes issued is the following:

ISIN Code Aggregate Nominal Amount XS2373172548 EUR 3,300,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 6 August 2021.

8 September 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.