  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

10/01/2021 | 10:22am BST
NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL CERTIFICATES on EURO

STOXX® Select Dividend 30 Index due 06.10.2025

ISIN Code XS2377795096

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 27 May 2021, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code

N° of issued

certificates

XS2377795096

8,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 3 September 2021.

1 October 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 606 M 23 859 M 17 743 M
Net income 2021 4 367 M 5 056 M 3 760 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 9,69%
Capitalization 47 520 M 55 077 M 40 919 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 99 112
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 2,45 €
Average target price 2,75 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.28.28%55 077
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.60%489 131
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.05%357 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 233
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 085
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.78%190 579