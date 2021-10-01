Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL CERTIFICATES on EURO

STOXX® Select Dividend 30 Index due 06.10.2025

ISIN Code XS2377795096

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 27 May 2021, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code N° of issued certificates XS2377795096 8,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 3 September 2021.

1 October 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A.