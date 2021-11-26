Log in
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

11/26/2021 | 10:40am EST
NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PROTECTED DIGITAL CERTIFICATES with MEMORY

EFFECT on FTSE® MIB® IDX Index due 30.11.2026

ISIN Code XS2400456641

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 27 May 2021, as updated by the relevant supplement, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code

N° of issued

certificates

XS2400456641

63,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 26 October 2021.

26 November 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 15:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
