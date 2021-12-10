Log in
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

12/10/2021 | 05:52am EST
NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL WORST OF

CERTIFICATES QUANTO with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO STOXX 50®, S&P 500®

and SMI® (PRICE) Indices due 13.12.2024

ISIN Code XS2408944671

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 27 May 2021, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code

N° of issued

certificates

XS2408944671

5,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 15 November 2021.

10 December 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
