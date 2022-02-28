Log in
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

02/28/2022 | 05:21am EST
NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

MAX LONG CERTIFICATES on MIB ESG DECREMENT 5% (EUR - NR) Index due 01.03.2029

ISIN Code XS2428329226

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 27 May 2021, as updated by the relevant supplement, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code

N° of issued

certificates

XS2428329226

16,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 14 January 2022.

28 February 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
